 
 

Megan Thee Stallion Fuming at Black-Run Blogs for Negative Publicity About Her

Megan Thee Stallion Fuming at Black-Run Blogs for Negative Publicity About Her
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Thot S**t' rapper appears to blame fellow black people for spreading narratives that portray in a bad light on the Internet, telling them to 'protect black women tho.'

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has declared a war with certain blogs. While the media mostly take her side on her ongoing feud with Tory Lanez, the rapper is fed up with tabloid headlines that portray her in a bad light and she has seemingly found the culprits behind it.

Taking to her Twitter account on Sunday, August 1, Megan vented her anger at black-run blogs which she blames for negative publicity about her. "Black ran blogs talk the most s**t abt me … but protect black women tho," she wrote.

When a fan sent a supportive message, "don't let it to you," and encouraged her to "keep doing you sista cause we love you," she replied, "It don't get to me it's just…. Weird." The 26-year-old added in a separate tweet, "Like don't post me and gaslight… weirdo."

Megan has since received support from other social media users, including fellow raptress Coi Leray who responded to her initial tweet, "This . The . Tweet."

  See also...

Another agreed with her, "She is right. Always the female black bloggers." A third commenter weighed in, "That protect black women was just a slogan. A great deal of social media did not live by those words."

Someone angrily wrote, "Ummm, yes its the black bloggers trashing & belittling everybody black today, then screaming mental health, support black women and every other positive affirmation tomorrow as if they didn't contribute to the negativity yesterday ... ALL OF THEM!!!!" Another added, "The black social media culture gets off on discouragement."

However, there were a few who think that Megan should be grateful for those black-run media for promoting her music. "These new age celebrities complain too much. Soon as the blogs stop talking about you then they'll understand," one reminded.

"Black blogs also the main ones who promote her music. She gotta take the good with the bad," another pointed out. Someone else claimed, "Meg full of ish like 99% of these entertainers."

You can share this post!

Lea Michele Embraces Her C-Section Scar in Bikini Pic

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out
Related Posts
Megan Thee Stallion Trains for Months to Prepare for Her Sports Illustrated Cover

Megan Thee Stallion Trains for Months to Prepare for Her Sports Illustrated Cover

Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Fans After 'Good News' Is Certified Platinum

Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Fans After 'Good News' Is Certified Platinum

Megan Thee Stallion to Grace Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Megan Thee Stallion to Grace Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Megan Thee Stallion Takes a Break From Twitter to Avoid People's Lies

Megan Thee Stallion Takes a Break From Twitter to Avoid People's Lies

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family