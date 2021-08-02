Matt Damon Dragged After Admitting He Just Only Stopped Using the 'F-Slur' Recently

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

In an interview with Sunday Times, the Oscar-winning actor admits that he used f-slur until some 'months ago' until his daughter stopped him by telling him that it was 'dangerous.'

AceShowbiz - Matt Damon's recent interview drew ire. In an interview with Sunday Times, "The Martian" actor admitted that he used f-slur until some "months ago" until his daughter stopped him by telling him that it was "dangerous."

"The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual' was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application," Matt said to the news outlet. "I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table."

The Oscar-winning actor seemingly didn't know why her daughter was mad about it. "I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie 'Stuck on You'!' She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood."

Shortly after the interview was published, Internet users quickly put Matt on blast. "So Matt Damon just figured out 'months ago' by way of a "treatise" from a child, that he's not supposed to say the word f****t. Months ago. Months ago," one person criticized. Fellow actor Billy Eichner also chimed in on the matter, tweeting, "I want to know what word Matt Damon has replaced f****t with."

"The fact that Matt Damon's daughter had to explain to him that saying a slur is wrong is insane," a user noted. One person, meanwhile, appeared to think that it was unnecessary for the actor to share the information because it would only earn him criticism. "why would matt damon freely share that lol," the person wondered. Echoing the sentiment, another user tweeted, "Do celebrities not realize they are not legally required to speak to the press?"

"I've lost some respect for Matt Damon for two reasons: 1. Being a 51-year-old Harvard-educated person who only realized using homophobic slurs was a bad thing *months* ago; and 2. Being foolish enough to think that was a cute story he should share with the world," another critic said. "Remember when the joke was that Ben Affleck was the dumb one and Matt Damon was the smart one? Because one is dating [Jennifer Lopez] and the other is spending the year of our lord Dolly Parton 2021 bragging about how he just stopped saying 'f*g.' "

Matt apparently predicted that his remarks might get people's attention. "Twenty years ago, the best way I can put it is that the journalist listened to the music more than the lyrics [of an interview]," he said in the interview. "Now, your lyrics are getting parsed, to pull them out of context and get the best headline possible. Everyone needs clicks."

"Before it didn't really matter what I said, because it didn't make the news. But maybe this shift is a good thing," he continued. "So I shut the f**k up more."