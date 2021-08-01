 
 

Lizzo Angry Over Rumors She Crushed Fan to Death With Stage Dive

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker calls BS on the internet chatters suggesting she left one of her fans dead after jumping from the stage into the crowd at a concert.

  Aug 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lizzo has been left stunned by wild rumours she killed a fan by leaping into the crowd at a concert.

The "Truth Hurts" singer has taken to TikTok to shut down the story, revealing she's bothered by the idea some fans might believe it.

"I've seen a lot of annoying things about me on the Internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumour that I stage dived at a concert and killed somebody," she said. "Like that rumour... it's a lie, first of all! I've never stage dived in my life."

"Y'all really gon' put that on my motherf**king name? Like, I know I'm big but, b**ch, I'm not that f**king big (sic)."

Lizzo is currently busy working on her next studio installment. She recently posted a video of her with Mark Ronson in the studio.

"An album? Absolutely not... I'm not making no f**king album," she quipped. "I'm not in a studio. This isn't Mark Ronson. This isn't a whole [sound] board. I'm not making a f**king album. Where you get that from?"

Meanwhile, amid the rising case of Delta variant, Lizzo pleaded with fans to keep their distance from her. "I don't care who you are. You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me 6 feet," she said. "This s**t is coming back. COVID. And people being real sloppy with personal space."

She warned she wouldn't be hesitant to be slightly rude, "So if y'all see me in the street, come up on me, want to hug, want to shake my hand, want to kiss me on the cheek, don't do it. Don't do it. Cause I ain't trying to catch this motherf**king virus that's coming back."

