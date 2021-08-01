 
 

Beyonce's 'Formation' Named Best Music Video of All Time

The 2016 music video for one of the singles from Beyonce Knowles' sixth studio album 'Lemonade' tops the list of best ever clips compiled by Rolling Stone.

  • Aug 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beyonce's "Formation" video has been named the best ever made in a new expert poll.

Rolling Stone editors and contributors voted the 2016 promo, directed by Melina Matsoukas, number one on a top 100 list, ahead of Johnny Cash's "Hurt", Madonna's "Vogue", and Michael Jackson's iconic "Billie Jean".

Matsoukas previously told The New Yorker that Beyonce wanted the video to show "the historical impact of slavery on black love, and what it has done to the black family."

Critics accused the director and Beyonce of taking aim at the police in the promo - a charge Beyonce was quick to shut down, telling Elle, "I'm an artist and I think the most powerful art is usually misunderstood, but anyone who perceives my message as anti-police is completely mistaken. I have so much admiration and respect for officers and the families of officers who sacrifice themselves to keep us safe."

"But let's be clear, I am against police brutality and injustice. Those are two separate things."

Beyonce's video for "Single Ladies" and the promo for "Telephone", her collaboration with Lady Gaga, also feature on the Rolling Stone list.

The top 10 is:

  1. "Formation" by Beyonce
  2. "Hurt" by Johnny Cash
  3. "Vogue" by Madonna
  4. "This Is America" by Childish Gambino
  5. "The Perfect Kiss" by New Order
  6. "Sabotage" by Beastie Boys
  7. "Untitled (How Does It Feel?)" by D'Angelo
  8. "Sledgehammer" by Peter Gabriel
  9. "November Rain" by Guns N' Roses
  10. "Billie Jean" by Michael Jackson

