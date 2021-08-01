Gloria Estefan Collects Huge Profit After Selling Mansion for $35 Million

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Conga' hitmaker and her husband have scored a huge $33 million profit after offloading the Miami house, which they bought for $2 million in 1993, for $35 million this year.

AceShowbiz - Gloria Estefan and her husband have scored a big property win after selling their Miami, Florida mansion for $35 million (£25.1 million).

The couple bought the six-bedroom pad on exclusive Star Island in 1993 for almost $2 million (£1.4 million), according to TMZ.

The Estefans bought another home on the same street years later and moved into that, turning their first Star Island property into a luxury guest space.

The corner plot on the waterfront features views of Biscayne Bay and the downtown Miami skyline and a private dock.

Meanwhile, many other celebrities struggled to sell their houses amid pandemic.

Sandra Bullock, John Legend & Chrissy Teigen, as well as Kelly Clarkson were forced to slash their asking prices in order to offload their properties quicker.

Pamela Anderson also shaved off the sale price of her treehouse-style Malibu, California mansion after she relocated to Canada with her new husband Dan Hayhurst.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin suffered $500,000 loss as they let go of their Beverly Hills home for $7.955 million after purchasing the property for $8.5 million in 2019.

However, Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth, and Luke Hemsworth were lucky to sell the house they shared in Malibu for $4.9 million as the trio moved back to their native country Down Under amid the health crisis. The three brothers bought the property in 2016 for $3.45 million.

Liam's former wife Miley Cyrus also collected sizeable profit after she managed to sell her Hidden Hills, California home, which she bought for $4.9 million in 2020, for $7.2 million this year. She scored huge profit after renovating the property with a little help from her mum Tish and decor expert Mat Sanders.