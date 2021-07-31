Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Instagram Celebrity

The speculations about the 'Hot N***a' rapper's sexuality arrive just days after he sent the internet into a frenzy for twerking at the Rolling Loud Festival.

Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bobby Shmurda had fans questioning his sexual orientation recently. After the "Hot N***a" spitter let out a new dance video on social media, many believed that he is about to come out soon.



The 26-year-old MC, who was released from prison in March, posted the clip in question on Instagram Story. The footage saw him excitedly dancing with some of his pals while moving his hips and arms.

People were quick to react to the footage after it was shared on The Shade Room Instagram account. "I feel like he's gonna make an announcement soon," one user commented, before another asked, "Is there something we need to know Bobby."

A third replied, "We Didn't Wait 7 Years For Him To Come Out And Be A Dancer." Someone else then chimed in, "Alexa play Diana Ross x 'I'm Coming Out'."

Despite the coming out rumors, some people believed that the "Can't Forget About Hot" rhymer did the dance because he's celebrating his freedom. An individual argued, "Wow, I guess no one can be genuinely happy and dance how they feel now." Another urged, "Let's normalize black men having fun. Yall showing y'all true selves in the comments." One fan pointed out, "He just happy to b Free."

The video came just days after Bobby shocked his fans by twerking at the Rolling Loud Festival, where he debuted a brand new song. Upon seeing his performance, one Twitter user claimed, "if you can't tell #bobbyshmurda is gay then you blind asf! the man came outta jail and dropped one s**t song, rest of the time he twerking and dancing all suss. he's a fruitcake."

"bobby shmurda twerking he got something to tell us?" another person wondered. A third, on the other hand, apparently was not amused with the rapper's stunt as the user wrote, "Bobby shmurda done lost his mind twerking on stage."