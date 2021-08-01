Sophie Ellis-Bextor Calls Off Weekend Gig to Nurse Kids Back to Health as They Catch Covid

Instagram Music

The 'Murder on the Dancefloor' singer has been forced to pull out of scheduled performance at a music festival to stay at home with her children as they contracted Covid-19.

AceShowbiz - Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor was forced to scrap a series of festival performances over the weekend (31Jul-01Aug21) after two of her kids tested positive for Covid.

The "Murder on the Dancefloor" star was one of the big attractions at Camp Bestival in Dorset and Rock Oyster in Cornwall, but she was forced to stay at home in self-imposed isolation.

"This last year I've spent so much time dreaming of singing in front of a crowd again," she wrote on Instagram, beneath a shot of her cuddling one of her sick kids while watching "The Wizard of Oz" on TV.

"I am so sad to be telling you this but I unfortunately have to miss all my festivals this weekend," she explained. "Two of my children have come down with covid so I must stay at home with them and get them back to full health."

"They are ok at the moment, just sad not to be coming away with me and their dad @richardjonesface on the tour bus as we'd planned. I send lots of love to all involved at camp bestival, rock oyster and valley fest - I know it'll be an amazing weekend - and I'm heavy hearted not to be there, but health first of course. Have a wonderful time if you're going and to all - stay safe. I'll be able to disco with you all again soon."

Meanwhile, her husband Richard Jones posted a picture of their luggage "being all packed up and ready to go," which they needed to unpack as their kids were sick.