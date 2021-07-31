Meghan McCain Disses Democarts for Only Focusing on COVID-19 Crisis Instead of Rising Crime Rates

Instagram Celebrity

In a recent episode of 'The View', the conservative columnist claims she has 'a higher likelihood of getting shot' than contracting the virus in Washington, D.C.

Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meghan McCain had a lot to say to Democratic lawmakers. In the Friday, July 30 episode of "The View", the conservative columnist dissed the Democrats for only focusing COVID-19 crisis instead of rising crime rates.



When weighing in on the White House reimposing its indoor mask requirement to combat the delta variant, the 36-year-old first said, "I think that the White House should be honest with America and say that there is no going back to normal and that taking off the mask was just a ruse, and there'll probably be lockdowns." She then stated, "This is probably going to be a state-by-state issue."

"And if you don't want to live under masking, and if you don't want to live under these mandates you're probably going to have to move to a state where they're not going to do it, like Arizona," the daughter of late Sen. John McClain continued.

"I wish there was a little bit of energy coming from Democrats, particularly in Washington, D.C. where I'm at right now, about the violence going on and the homicide rate because, quite frankly, I have a higher likelihood of getting shot leaving this building than I do of getting COVID," she claimed. "From July 14-28 there were four COVID deaths and 11 homicides in Washington, D.C."

"There's a lot of problems and a lot of ways to die, but... I wish that Democrats would care about that as well," she further stressed. "I have a very little hope we'll be pulling out of [the pandemic]. There will be more variants, more variants, and more variants. Unfortunately, this is the new normal and until we get different leadership in the White House... I don't have a lot of hopes that this is gonna end."

During the Friday episode, Meghan McCain claimed that Donald Trump should be given "a little credit" for the vaccine rollout. Though so, she made it clear that she still doesn't like the former president.