 
 

Meghan McCain Disses Democarts for Only Focusing on COVID-19 Crisis Instead of Rising Crime Rates

Meghan McCain Disses Democarts for Only Focusing on COVID-19 Crisis Instead of Rising Crime Rates
Instagram
Celebrity

In a recent episode of 'The View', the conservative columnist claims she has 'a higher likelihood of getting shot' than contracting the virus in Washington, D.C.

  • Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meghan McCain had a lot to say to Democratic lawmakers. In the Friday, July 30 episode of "The View", the conservative columnist dissed the Democrats for only focusing COVID-19 crisis instead of rising crime rates.

When weighing in on the White House reimposing its indoor mask requirement to combat the delta variant, the 36-year-old first said, "I think that the White House should be honest with America and say that there is no going back to normal and that taking off the mask was just a ruse, and there'll probably be lockdowns." She then stated, "This is probably going to be a state-by-state issue."

"And if you don't want to live under masking, and if you don't want to live under these mandates you're probably going to have to move to a state where they're not going to do it, like Arizona," the daughter of late Sen. John McClain continued.

  See also...

"I wish there was a little bit of energy coming from Democrats, particularly in Washington, D.C. where I'm at right now, about the violence going on and the homicide rate because, quite frankly, I have a higher likelihood of getting shot leaving this building than I do of getting COVID," she claimed. "From July 14-28 there were four COVID deaths and 11 homicides in Washington, D.C."

"There's a lot of problems and a lot of ways to die, but... I wish that Democrats would care about that as well," she further stressed. "I have a very little hope we'll be pulling out of [the pandemic]. There will be more variants, more variants, and more variants. Unfortunately, this is the new normal and until we get different leadership in the White House... I don't have a lot of hopes that this is gonna end."

During the Friday episode, Meghan McCain claimed that Donald Trump should be given "a little credit" for the vaccine rollout. Though so, she made it clear that she still doesn't like the former president.

You can share this post!

Celebrities' Beautiful Backyard Weddings During the Pandemic

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video
Related Posts
Meghan McCain Defends Herself From Nepotism Claims: 'My Work Ethics Speak for Itself'

Meghan McCain Defends Herself From Nepotism Claims: 'My Work Ethics Speak for Itself'

Meghan McCain Believes Dr. Anthony Fauci Wants 'to be a Kardashian' for Posing on Magazine Covers

Meghan McCain Believes Dr. Anthony Fauci Wants 'to be a Kardashian' for Posing on Magazine Covers

Meghan McCain Calls John Cena 'Pathetic Coward' as He Apologizes To China for Taiwan Comment

Meghan McCain Calls John Cena 'Pathetic Coward' as He Apologizes To China for Taiwan Comment

Meghan McCain Gets Advised by LeVar Burton to Trade 'Cancel Culture' With 'Consequence Culture'

Meghan McCain Gets Advised by LeVar Burton to Trade 'Cancel Culture' With 'Consequence Culture'

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family