Kelly Ripa Posts Throwback Pics of Hot Summer With Husband Mark Consuelos

Taking a look back at her summer holiday last year, the 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' co-host shares a photo in which she leans over to kiss the 'Riverdale' actor while lounging on a pool float.

Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Ripa seems to be in the mood for reminiscing about her last year's hot summer holiday with her husband Mark Consuelos. In her new social media posts, the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host posted throwback photos with the "Riverdale" actor.

On Thursday, July 29, the 50-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share a pic of her and Mark cooling off the heat in an infinity pool. The "Hope & Faith" alum could be seen donning an orange bikini and large sun hat while lounging on a pool float. In the photo, she also leaned over to kiss her husband, who went shirtless in the water.

Not stopping there, Kelly posted a steamy solo snapshot of her husband on her Instagram feeds. "#tbt one year ago, when the air conditioner gave up, so did @instasuelos," she wrote in the caption. In the photo, the "Queen of the South" alum sported a sleeveless shirt and navy blue shorts.

Her post has since been flooded with fire emojis in reaction to Mark's fit physique and smoldering look. "You and MC are doing gods work. Thank you," Lisa Rinna joked in the comment section, while Rachael Harris quipped, "Good God woman."

In the meantime, "Family Guy" screenwriter Gary Janetti left a comment that praised the Hiram Lodge depicter on The CW's hit series "Riverdale", saying, "Holy s**t." Additionally, "Everything Iconic" podcast host Danny Pellegrino chimed in, "[love] thank you for blessing our timelines."

Kelly's summer throwback photo came after she posted butt selfies which also included a "thirst traps" pic of Mark. In her PDA-filled post, the TV personality and her husband could be seen hanging out by the pool as the 50-year-old actor checked her out. "When the end is in sight," she simply wrote in the caption.

During a recent interview with "Live with Kelly and Ryan", Kelly's co-host Ryan Seacrest asked her son Michael Joseph Consuelos about what he actually thought of his mom's sexy social media post. "Oh man," the 24-year-old replied, prompting the mom of three to ask, "What? What do you mean?" After sharing a laugh, he admitted, "I think it's fine."

Though Michael confessed that he felt "fine" with the cheeky Instagram post, Kelly's daughter Lola Consuelos made it clear that she's not a fan of it. When sitting down with her mother in a "Like Mother, Like Daughter" video for PEOPLE magazine's inaugural family issue, the 20-year-old candidly admitted that her mom's "butt selfies" were "ridiculous" and "thirst traps" pictures of her dad "disgusted" her.

"That's disgusting. I blocked that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that," Lola stated. The NYU sophomore went on joking that he was not even sure if she is still following her mom. "I don't even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I'm kidding, I would never," she said with a chuckle.