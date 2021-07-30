Madonna Has 'Message' to DaBaby Following His Homophobic Comments

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker takes to her Instagram account to put the rapper on blast after he offended people with remarks about HIV/AIDS, the gay community and his lackluster apology.

AceShowbiz - Madonna is one of those who condemn DaBaby over his controversial comments at Rolling Loud Festival. The pop icon took to her Instagram account to put the rapper on blast after he offended people with remarks about HIV/AIDS, the gay community and his lackluster apology.

"A message to DaBaby - if you're going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts," the singer stated in a post on Thursday, July 29. "After decades of hard won scientific research-- there are life saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids."

The singer continued, "I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance," referring to DaBaby's words when he made the homophobic statements. "No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore. Thank God [praying hands emoji]," she added. "And your sexist remarks about Ladies who's pussies need to smell like water only encourage more discrimination against women who fight daily against the oppression of living under the constraints of the Male Gaze."

Concluding the post, the "Like a Virgin" hitmaker penned, "People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear. All Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs. AMEN. @dababy."

DaBaby received backlash after making offensive comments during his set on Sunday, July 25 at Rolling Loud Festival. At the time, he said, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain't sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

DaBaby, meanwhile, has apologized for his homophobic rant. "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies," the 29-year-old rapper penned in a July 27 tweet. "But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business."