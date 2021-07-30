James Gunn Offers Details of John Cena-Starring 'Peacemaker'

HBO Max TV

Of the eight-part spin-off series of 'Suicide Squad', Gunn shares in a new interview that while it will focus on one big storyline, 'each character will have their own journey to go on.'

Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - James Gunn has treated fans to more information regarding "Peacemaker" TV series starring John Cena. In a new interview with the Collider, the "Suicide Squad" director explained the show's ensemble cast.

"So there's the six main characters of Peacemaker, Leota Adebayo, who's Danielle Brooks, Emilia Harcourt, who's Jennifer Holland, Vigilante, who's Freddie Stroma, Clemson Murn, who is Chukwudi Iwuji, and John Economos, who is Steve Agee," Gunn shared. "It's really an ensemble about those six characters."

Of the eight-part spin-off series of "Suicide Squad", Gunn went on to say that it will focus on one big storyline. However, the director teased that "each character will have their own journey to go on."

In the interview, Gunn also shared that having a change in the pace felt refreshing. "You are able to let things relax. You are able to really, fully focus on the characters," he admitted. "Something can be funny. It can go on for a little while. You get into the nuances of the dramatic relationships that you don't have time for in a movie, and you don't have to have that constantly chugging along [pace] that you have in a movie," he continued revealing.

He also divulged that the show will have each episode running at around "40-something minutes," adding, "I loved the format of television. I had a blast, and I think it suited me very well."

"Peacemaker" is currently in the post-production stage with the first three episodes being "pretty much completely edited." Further offering update, Gunn shared, "Four and five are coming along. They're a little slower, because they were directed by other people. Six, I just saw the first cut of last night, which I directed, I'm really happy with. And then eight is most of the way edited, and so is seven, which is [directed by] Brad Anderson."