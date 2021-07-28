 
 

Nick Cave Spills on Eerie Story About How He Met Velvet Underground Icon Nico

Nick Cave Spills on Eerie Story About How He Met Velvet Underground Icon Nico
WENN/Instagram/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Mercy Seat' singer comes out with the details of the early 1980s meeting when asked this thoughts about tragic British singer Nick Drake by a fan on his Red Hand Files website.

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rocker and poet Nick Cave has shared details of an eerie meeting with The Velvet Underground icon Nico in the early 1980s.

The singer/songwriter was asked this thoughts about tragic British singer Nick Drake by a fan on his Red Hand Files website, and that led to a story about how he met German singer Nico.

It began in London when the Australian singer was approached by a man who wanted to take his photograph, because Cave looked "interesting".

"He gave me his address and told me to come to his flat the next day," the "Mercy Seat" singer recalled, saying the atmosphere at the apartment was "unsettling... heavy and strange."

He was soon surprised by the blonde German star, "At that time in my young life, Nico was, by any measure, a hero, and she was there beside me, sitting very still."

She told him "very deliberately, in her thick German accent" that she knew someone just like Cave, adding, "He was a singer and his name was Nick."

  See also...

After telling her he shared Drake's name, Cave was stunned when Nico explained she already knew who he was.

"Then she said nothing for a while and my mind rushed all over the place, and I'm thinking, 'F**k, I'm sitting next to Nico'," he recalled. "Eventually she said, 'He died... Killed by his own hand'."

She then left the room and the photographer began setting up his shot.

"The photographer's way of taking pictures was to have you look in a mirror, in this case, his bathroom mirror, and he would photograph your reflection," said Nick. "As I was arranging my face, there in the mirror, from the end of the hall behind me, Nico appeared, like an apparition, standing very still and looking into the mirror. The photographer took the photo and I said, 'I want that one'."

The "Henry Lee" singer said he's not even sure if he ever saw any of the shots, but he "sure would love [to have a copy of] that photograph".

Nico, real name Christa Paffgen, died in 1988.

You can share this post!

Ts Madison Slams DaBaby Over His Homophobic Comments

Whitesnake Join Forces With Foreigner and Europe for 2022 Tour
Related Posts
Nick Cave and His Band Offer Over 100 Prizes to Raise Funds for Tour Crew Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Nick Cave and His Band Offer Over 100 Prizes to Raise Funds for Tour Crew Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Nick Cave Shares Thoughts on Hate Messages: They Are 'Weirdly Energizing'

Nick Cave Shares Thoughts on Hate Messages: They Are 'Weirdly Energizing'

Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture