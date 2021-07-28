Whitesnake Join Forces With Foreigner and Europe for 2022 Tour

Instagram Music

Forced to cancel their co-headlining shows in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the three bands will kick off their massive trek in the U.K. and Ireland with a May show in Dublin.

AceShowbiz - Classic rockers Whitesnake, Foreigner and Europe have teamed up for a 2022 tour.

David Coverdale's group and Mick Jones' Foreigner will co-headline the trek around the U.K. and Ireland, while "The Final Countdown" hitmakers, Europe, will serve as special guests.

"I pray every day we can all make this happen and once again, share unforgettable evenings together and celebrate the amazing journey we have been on for almost 50 years!" Coverdale says.

Jones adds, "We can't wait to kick off the summer in the U.K. and Ireland with a massive tour alongside our friends Whitesnake and Europe. We're looking forward to playing all our biggest hits for our fans, and rocking across the country."

The dates begin in Dublin, Ireland on May 10. The three bands were initially due to tour together last summer (2020), but the shows were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Coverdale recently confirmed he plans to retire from touring after the band's 2022 world tour.

The 69-year-old spoke about his decision while accepting the inaugural Rocks Honors salute as part of the recent The Rocks 2021 awards ceremony.

He told Planet Rock, "I've been very passionate about what I do. I try not to let my audience down. We've got a really loyal hardcore fanbase around the world."

"Last year, we were supposed to do what was gonna be my farewell tour, and it was sold out; it was amazing. Of course, everything was canceled due to COVID. So, God willing, I'll be able to do it hopefully next year. I'm gonna show my appreciation and gratitude for the support that I've had, because you can't do it without an audience supporting you."

And Coverdale insists his farewell tour won't be a long, prolonged trek, "Mine's gonna be the farewell tour 'cause I'm knocking on 70. Are you kidding? It's hard enough now to get into my jeans."

But he won't be retiring from music, adding, "We've got a relatively long-term deal with Warners. We have a poopload of projects to do under the Whitesnake banner... I play guitar every day. The moment I start playing, I come up with ideas for songs. It's impossible for me not to [play music]. It's like my hobby. It's something that I'm supposed to do."