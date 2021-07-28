Ts Madison Slams DaBaby Over His Homophobic Comments

Instagram Celebrity

The transgender star has taken to Twitter to call out the 'Suge' rapper, who lands in hot water after making controversial comments during his set in Miami for Rolling Loud over the weekend.

AceShowbiz - Ts Madison has weighed in on DaBaby's controversial comments during his set in Miami for Rolling Loud over the weekend. Joining Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X's fathrer, the transgender star put the "Rockstar" spitter on blast for his homophobic comments.

In response to DaBaby's blaming gay people for HIV/AIDS, Madison wrote on Twitter, "What was the Reason???? Do you kno how many Gays truly BUY and stream your Music &do you the amount of people who are living with HIV/AIDS that you attacked for nothing ?" She added, "Then The Gays break they necks to be at events like that to be completely disrespected."

She wasn't done yet as she continued in a follow-up tweet. "Like seriously @dababy what was the REASON ????? I really be baffled as to why do the Trades go out their way," she added.

"I asked simply WHAT WAS THE REASON....," she went on to question. "You found so many reasons to show your nasty rhetoric and justify so much stuff from #DaBaby I honestly expected nothing different, a lot of you are the same ones that loved [R. Kelly] and was on his side till A BOY came forward."

DaBaby, meanwhile, has apologized for his homophobic rant. "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies," the 29-year-old rapper penned in a July 27 tweet. "But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business."

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, continued in a separate Twitter post, "[and] for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep yo money next time." He then pointed out, "Us 'N***AS' human too. #GodBless."

"Other than that y'all cheer the f**k up & be proud of who you are cuz you can't make me feel less of myself," he concluded.

DaBaby received backlash after making offensive comments during his set on Sunday, July 25 at Rolling Loud Festival. At the time, he said, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain't sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."