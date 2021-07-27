Matt Damon 'Really Excited' to Reunite With Ben Affleck for 'The Last Duel'

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Movie

The upcoming movie, which also stars Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, marks Matt's first on-screen reunion with Ben after they worked together in 1997's 'Good Will Hunting'.

AceShowbiz - Matt Damon apparently had a great time working with Ben Affleck for "The Last Duel". When appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", the "Jason Bourne" actor said he's "really excited" about co-writing his new movie with the "Gone Girl" star.

"It's the first movie we've written in 25 years or something, and we wrote with another great writer named Nicole Holofcener," the 50-year-old first told host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, July 23. "It's all based on this history book we read and so we adapted that."

"But we saw it as a story of perspective, and so Ben and I wrote the male perspectives and Nicole wrote the female perspective," Matt went on sharing. "And I'm really excited about it."

"The Last Duel" marks Matt and Ben's first screenplay together since "Good Will Hunting", which won them the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. The film also won Best Supporting Actor for Robin Williams.

Despite the awards, Matt revealed earlier this month that writing the 1997 drama movie with Ben was "inefficient" compared to working on their new film. "I think that writing process for 'Good Will Hunting' was so inefficient," he said when speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

"You know, because we didn't really understand structure so we wrote thousands of pages. ... We'd be like, 'Well, what if this happened?', and then we'd just write different scenes," the father of three further explained. "So, we had all these kind of disparate scenes and then we kind of tried to jam them together into something that looked like a movie."

"Ben and I wrote the male perspectives and Nicole Holofcener wrote the female perspective. That's kind of the architecture of that movie. And I think we just found that having made ... like, making movies for 30 years, we actually learned something about structure along the way and the process went along a lot faster," he continued. "And so I think we'll write a lot more in the future just because it didn't turn out to be as time consuming as we thought. It was actually a lot of fun."

Matt plays the revered knight Jean de Carrouges in "The Last Duel" while Ben plays Count Pierre d'Alencon. The film, which will hit theaters on October 15, also stars Jodie Comer as Carrouges' wife, Marguerite de Carrouges, and Adam Driver as Jacques Le Gris.