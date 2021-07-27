Gigi Hadid Shows Sweet Moment of Sister Bella Playing With Daughter Khai

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

In a black-and-white adorable snapshot, the younger sister of the runway beauty could be seen lifting her niece high up in the air while standing in front of a New York City window.

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid has offered her fans and followers a glimpse at her private life with her family. Three weeks after asking the paparazzi to keep their distance from her baby girl, the supermodel gave a look at a sweet moment of her sister Bella Hadid playing with her daughter Khai.

On Monday, July 26, the 26-year-old beauty took to her Instagram feeds to share "past month [photo] dump." In the post, she showed off an adorable photo of Bella with her baby daughter Khai. In the black-and-white photo, her younger sister could be seen lifting the 10-month-old baby girl, who is facing away from the camera, high up in the air while standing in front of a window overlooking the New York City skyline.

The first-time mother, who shares her baby daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik, also shared an adorable pic of herself cuddling with her little one. The photo saw the mother-daughter duo lying on the bed under a blanket.

Gigi's post came after she penned an open letter earlier this month to the press, paparazzi and fan accounts asking them to keep their distance when she took Khai out in the city. At the time, the runway beauty wrote, "As our baby grows up we have to realise that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world! and although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places - a true blessing."

"On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sun shade lifted up and helps herself to it! She doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from," Gigi continued. She went on to say, "I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC... that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures."

Gigi added that as a new mother she "just wants the best for [her] baby," and thanked paparazzi who have been "respectful" of keeping their distance while she was out with Khai in New York. She concluded her letter by writing, "I appreciate you taking the time to read this and hope you can understand where I'm coming from. With love, G."