 
 

Pop Smoke's 'Faith' Arrives Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Meanwhile, this week's Billboard 200 chart sees John Mayer's latest studio album titled 'Sob Rock' bowing at No. 2 with 84,000 equivalent album units earned.

  • Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pop Smoke's second posthumous album "Faith" debuts victoriously at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The new album, which features stars including Chris Brown, Future, Dua Lipa and Kanye West, earns 88,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 22, according to MRC Data.

Of the sum, SEA units comprise 83,000 which equals to 113.34 million on-demand streams of the album's songs. Meanwhile, 4,000 are in the form of album sales with TEA units comprise 1,000.

Meanwhile, John Mayer's latest studio album "Sob Rock" bows at No. 2 after with 84,000 equivalent album units earned. Olivia Rodrigo's former leader "Sour" descends from No. 1 to No. 3 with 77,000 equivalent album units. Doja Cat's "Planet Her" also slips from No. 2 to No. 4 with 59,000 units earned.

As for Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album", it plummets two rangs from No. 3 to No. 5 after earning 44,000 units. Also slipping this week is Lil Baby and Lil Durk's former No. 1 album "The Voice of the Heroes", which falls from No. 4 to No. 6 with 36,000 units.

At No. 7 is Polo G's "Hall of Fame" which is down from its previous spot at No. 5 with 33,000 units. Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia" falls from No. 6 to No. 8 after earning 29,000 units, while Pop Smoke's "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" rises from No. 11 to No. 9 with 28,000 equivalent album units. Rounding out the Top 10 is Bo Burnham's "Inside (The Songs)" which falls one rang from No. 9 to No. 10 with 25,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "Faith" - Pop Smoke (88,000 units)
  2. "Sob Rock" - John Mayer (84,000 units)
  3. "Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo (77,000 units)
  4. "Planet Her" - Doja Cat (59,000 units)
  5. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (44,000 units)
  6. "The Voice of the Heroes" - Lil Baby and Lil Durk (36,000 units)
  7. "Hall of Fame" - Moneybagg Yo (36,000 units)
  8. "Future Nostalgia" - Dua Lipa (29,000 units)
  9. "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" - Pop Smoke (28,000 units)
  10. "Inside (The Song)" - Bo Burnham (25,000 units)

