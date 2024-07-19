Pop Smoke's Mom Blasts Son's Killer for Making Rude Comments in Recent Interview

AceShowbiz - Pop Smoke's mom Audrey Jackson is speaking out against her late son's alleged murderer, Blockstar, following his recent interview on "No Jumper" podcast. Audrey slammed Blockstar, who was born King Vermont Raskel, for his "disrespectful" comments.

"I'm not tuned in to that," she said during her appearance on the "Tap in With TT" podcast on Thursday, July 18. "It's not that I'm closing it out. It's just that it's not a part of my world. So I have people who will come and say, 'Have you heard?' "

The mom of the slain rapper claimed she wasn't aware of the interview. "I've been told that he's been … disrespectful, and I gotta let that go because that'll eat me up. Because the bottom line is your life is over. His life is finished. He's living, but if that's his approach to what he's done, life is done for him," she said.

Earlier this month, Blockstar had a sit-down on "No Jumper" where he revealed that he didn't feel sorry for Pop Smoke. "I'm not sorry about nothing," he told host Adam22. "It should've never happened, but I ain't sorry. If I could go back, I'd go back. But I ain't sorry." He went on saying, "People die every day. [Pop Smoke] was rapping about it. All types of stuff. So, I ain't sorry about it."

Adam22 himself faced backlash for conducting the interview. In his defense, he insisted that he didn't conduct the interview "because I don't care." Instead, he was trying to look at it as "an important historical record" in connection with "one of the most tragic, insane stories in rap history."

Pop Smoke died on February 19, 2020 after being shot in Los Angeles in a home invasion. Blockstar, who was 15 at the time, was arrested alongside four others in connection to the murder. He was released from juvenile detention earlier this month after serving a four-year sentence.