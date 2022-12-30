Pop Smoke's Mural Vandalized in Late Rapper's Hometown of Brooklyn

Instagram Celebrity

A picture that circulates online sees that the mural, which is located at 8125 Flatlands Ave. in Brooklyn, has been vandalized with black spray paint that reads 'Woo K.'

Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - A mural tribute to Pop Smoke had been defaced. On Wednesday, December 28, a picture showed that the mural was vandalized with black spray paint that read "Woo K," which allegedly means, "Woo Killer." The picture featured that the tag was placed next to Pop's portrait.

The person who posted the image blasted the taggers. "Word to my dead yall n***as are mad childish like wtf," the person said.

Some other fans denounced the vandalism. "I hope they get sued because this ain't funny at all !" one user wrote on Twitter. "Smh this generation," another critic said on Instagram. Meanwhile, one other noted, "I'm not suprised. People vandalized Nipsey Hussles business."

The mural is located at 8125 Flatlands Ave. in Brooklyn's Canarsie neighborhood. It was designed by art organization Hattas Public Murals months after the rapper, legal name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed on February 19, 2020 during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills.

"We are honored to be painting this powerful memorial for the late Pop Smoke," the group shared on Instagram alongside a picture of the mural back in July 2020. "If you're in Brooklyn, stop by to see it in progress at 8125 Flatlands Ave. #popsmoke."

This isn't the first time for Pop to be the target of vandalism. A year following his death, some people reportedly vandalized his gravesite in New York's Green-Wood Cemetery. His crypt and the marble plaque engraved with his government name were destroyed.

In response to the incident, the late rapper's mother, Audrey Jackson, shared on Instagram images of the damage. "We cleaned up. We sat and talked to each other and to him," she wrote at the time. In another post, she added, "Whoever you are, you have my attention. Now what!?"

You can share this post!