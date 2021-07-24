Blueface Throws Punches at Fan Who Jumps Into the Ring After His Win Over Kane Trujillo

Instagram Celebrity

In a video surfacing online, the 'Respect My Cryppin' rapper can be seen landing some headshots on the unidentified man as police and security rush into the scene.

AceShowbiz - Blueface has been caught in a brawl with a fan following his BKFC 19 win over Kane Trujillo. After the unidentified man jumped into the ring for an unknown reason, the "Respect My Cryppin" threw punches at him.

In a video surfacing online, the 24-year-old could be seen celebrating his victory with BKFC president David Feldman before a fan came interrupting them. Feeling annoyed by the man's presence, the MC was quick to land his right hand.

Blueface continued to give a few strikes at the man as police and security rushed into the scene. The audience, meanwhile, hailed from their seats as they appeared to have enjoyed watching the altercation. Things went calm after the fan was dragged out of the ring.

The California-born rapper, real name Johnathan Porter, confirmed his deal with BKFC in June. "I never boxed. I'm a gang member, so I just fight a lot," he spilled to TMZ at the time. "All I need is a little training-get the fundamentals."

Blueface believed that the trend of celebrity boxing started after a boxing video of him and YK Osiris made their way online. "Honestly, I don't know if you guys seen, but me and YK Osiris were actually boxing in the backyard for fun-s**ts and giggles-and that's really how all this celebrity boxing thing came about, in my opinion. 'Cause nobody was putting no gloves on and filming it until then," he told the outlet.

As for Kane, he previously talked about his predictions for his BKFC 19 against Blueface. "It's going to be one hell of a fight, man. He's got the height, I've got the quickness. I've got more strength than him, 100 percent," Kane told MMA Fighting.

"Look, I'm not going to look like the best fighter out there, by all means," the TikToker added. "But I'm going to come out and f**king fight dude, and I'm putting everything I can out there, dog. And if my right hand lands on his face, it's not going to be a good day for him."