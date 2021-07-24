Heather Dubrow Denies Being the Reason Behind Kelly Dodd's 'RHOC' Firing

Instagram TV

The 52-year-old 'Heather Dubrow's World' podcast host previously insinuated that she would only return to 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' if Kelly wasn't among the cast members.

Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Heather Dubrow is setting the record straight. Heather, who previously insinuated that she would only return to "The Real Housewives of Orange County" if Kelly Dodd wasn't among the cast members, denied that she was the reason of Kelly's firing.

Speaking on E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, July 23, the 52-year-old said, "I think you would know that anyone that thinks they have that kind of power on a show like this is really very misguided." She went on to say, "Having said that, when I left the show, I felt like the culture of the show was changing and it wasn't really in line with who I am or something that I felt comfortable in."

The "Heather Dubrow's World" podcast host continued, "And I definitely wanted to make sure that the show was going to be moving into a direction … because they said they wanted to reboot it. That's no secret. So I wanted to make sure that it was moving in a direction that I could thrive in, that would be successful and would be beneficial to my family. Helpful, not harmful."

It was announced last month that Heather, who left the show in season 11, would return for season 16 of the Bravo reality show. "They called me in December, and I laughed like, 'Stop!' And then we started talking about it and we had a family meeting about it," Heather shared. "It just seemed like the universe was telling me it's time."

As for Kelly, she claimed that she was blindsided by the network's decision to axe her from the show. "You want somebody to love to hate you, or you want people to really love you, but I have a million followers and they are diehard, like, fans, and they love me. And then I have this little group of people that are the cancel culture that hate me," Kelly said on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" last month. "And so they're the loud ones. They're actually the ones that can't afford to -- the woke, broke people. They love to hate me."