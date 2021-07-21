Megan Fox Admits Machine Gun Kelly Was the Reason She Joined 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'

Instagram Movie

The 'Jennifer's Body' actress reveals the 'Bloody Valentine' star was one of the reasons she agreed to sign on for the Randall Emmett-directed crime thriller.

Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox had an ulterior motive for signing on to new movie "Midnight in the Switchgrass", because she was eager to "meet" her co-star Machine Gun Kelly.

The "Transformers" beauty found love on the set of the film with the rapper-turned-actor, real name Colson Baker, and she admits having the opportunity to get to know him through work was the main reason she took on the project.

She said, "It was definitely a vehicle - I'll be honest - for me to meet Colson. I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, 'Go do this. There's something about this experience that'll be really rewarding for you.' "

Megan, who has three sons with estranged husband Brian Austin Green, felt a "soulmate connection" as soon as she met Kelly, but she was convinced a romance between them wouldn't work.

She told Who What Where magazine, "When I met (Kelly), I knew instantly that this is a soul I've travelled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here."

"(But) there was my logical brain chiming (in) and being like, 'This will never work for 101 reasons.' "

The actress even made a list of the pros and cons of dating Kelly, but ultimately she chose to follow her heart.

And Megan explains she is guided by instinct when it comes to her career, too. "Sometimes, you can just tell something about (an acting role)," she said. "Like, this is going to change me as a person.' That's what I want for my life: to constantly be evolving and growing."

"I was never playing chess. It has always been a game of intuition as to whether something resonated with me or not."