 
 

Mindy Kaling Defends South Asian Velma on 'Scooby Doo' Spin-off Series

Mindy Kaling Defends South Asian Velma on 'Scooby Doo' Spin-off Series
Instagram
TV

The 'Office' alum believes that the backlash over the reimagined Velma only represents 'a really small percentage of people,' but it doesn't mean that Mindy is planning to take it lightly.

  • Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mindy Kaling has reacted to the backlash surrounding her plans to reimagine the character of Velma in an upcoming "Scooby Doo" spin-off series for HBO Max. It was previously announced that Velma is South Asian on the new show and people were not thrilled.

"When it was announced that I was going to do the voice of Velma, people were very supportive and happy on Twitter," Mindy, who voices the character and executive produces the show, explained during her appearance in the Thursday, July 22 episode of "Late Night With Seth Meyers". "So I felt great because these are really intense fans -- cartoon, comic book fans."

However, things were different when the show revealed the reimagination of Velma back in June. "People were not happy," the actress explained to host Seth Meyers. "There was a lot of, 'So, not Velma?' Those kind of tweets. 'Not the classic Velma that I'm always thinking about?' "

  See also...

Of the response, "The Office" alum shared, "First of all, I didn't know that she elicited such strong reactions in either direction." She went on to say, "I just couldn't understand how people couldn't imagine a really smart, nerdy girl with terrible eyesight who loved to solve mysteries could not be Indian. There are Indian nerds. It shouldn't be a surprise to people, but people are like, 'No, no, no.' "

Mindy believed that the backlash only represented "a really small percentage of people." However, it didn't mean that Mindy is planning to take it lightly. "It made me think, 'OK, we've got to be really careful with this character,' which we will be because we love her," she admitted.

In addition to Velma, the actress is currently voicing the character of Val on the new Disney+ series, "Monsters at Work", a spin-off of "Monsters Inc". She shared that her 3-year-old daughter, Katherine, was so excited for her mom's new animated role. "She loves it," Mindy divulged. "She's already, like, driven crazy with power. She's like, 'That's my mom!' "

You can share this post!

Brad Pitt Vows to Fight in Kids' Best Interest After Judge Is Tossed in Angelina Jolie Custody Case

Is Machine Gun Kelly Shading 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' After Skipping Its Premiere?
Related Posts
Mindy Kaling Defends Voice Role as Nerdy Velma in New 'Scooby-Doo' Series Amid Backlash

Mindy Kaling Defends Voice Role as Nerdy Velma in New 'Scooby-Doo' Series Amid Backlash

Mindy Kaling 'Learned a Lot' From Hiding Her Pregnancy Amid Pandemic

Mindy Kaling 'Learned a Lot' From Hiding Her Pregnancy Amid Pandemic

Mindy Kaling Very Careful in Choosing Name for Daughter as the Star Hates Her Own Name

Mindy Kaling Very Careful in Choosing Name for Daughter as the Star Hates Her Own Name

Mindy Kaling Enlists Ex-Boyfriend B.J. Novak to Dress Up as Santa to Surprise Daughter on Christmas

Mindy Kaling Enlists Ex-Boyfriend B.J. Novak to Dress Up as Santa to Surprise Daughter on Christmas

Most Read
Fired 'The Doctors' Host Accuses the Show of Racial Discrimination and Sexual Harassment in Lawsuit
TV

Fired 'The Doctors' Host Accuses the Show of Racial Discrimination and Sexual Harassment in Lawsuit

Kristen Bell Renames Podcast Series After Cease-and-Desist Letter

Kristen Bell Renames Podcast Series After Cease-and-Desist Letter

Neil Gaiman to Adapt 'Anansi Boys' Into Limited Series With Lenny Henry

Neil Gaiman to Adapt 'Anansi Boys' Into Limited Series With Lenny Henry

Production of 'Westworld' Season 4 Hampered by Positive COVID-19 Test

Production of 'Westworld' Season 4 Hampered by Positive COVID-19 Test

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Taken Aback by Reports About 'RHOC' Hiring Her Two Friends After Her Firing

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Taken Aback by Reports About 'RHOC' Hiring Her Two Friends After Her Firing

'American Horror Story' Production Put on Brakes After Positive Test of COVID-19

'American Horror Story' Production Put on Brakes After Positive Test of COVID-19

ABC News Cancels Bill O'Reilly Accuser's Appearance on 'The View'

ABC News Cancels Bill O'Reilly Accuser's Appearance on 'The View'

Sean Penn Allegedly Requires Entire 'Gaslit' Crew to Be Vaccinated Before Resuming Production

Sean Penn Allegedly Requires Entire 'Gaslit' Crew to Be Vaccinated Before Resuming Production

Busy Philipps Gets Emotional After Her Daughter Birdie Lands First Acting Role on 'With Love'

Busy Philipps Gets Emotional After Her Daughter Birdie Lands First Acting Role on 'With Love'

Courteney Cox Says Emmy Nomination for 'Friends' Reunion Is Not What She's Looking for

Courteney Cox Says Emmy Nomination for 'Friends' Reunion Is Not What She's Looking for

John Lydon Claims 'The Crown' Producers Wanted to Distort History Using Sex Pistols

John Lydon Claims 'The Crown' Producers Wanted to Distort History Using Sex Pistols

'Big Brother' Season 23 Recap: Former Head of Household Is Eliminated After Wild Week

'Big Brother' Season 23 Recap: Former Head of Household Is Eliminated After Wild Week

Mindy Kaling Defends Voice Role as Nerdy Velma in New 'Scooby-Doo' Series Amid Backlash

Mindy Kaling Defends Voice Role as Nerdy Velma in New 'Scooby-Doo' Series Amid Backlash