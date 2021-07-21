 
 

Megan Fox Backs Out of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' Premiere Due to Covid-19 Concerns

WENN
Movie

The 'Transformers' actress has opted not to attend the screening of her new movie in Los Angeles amid concerns over the rising Covid-19 cases in the city.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox skipped the Los Angeles premiere of "Midnight in the Switchgrass" because of coronavirus concerns.

The 35-year-old actress pulled out of the event at Regal LA Live on Monday (19Jul21) due to the ongoing worry of rising case numbers in the city, which has recently ordered people to start wearing masks when mixing indoors again.

A representative for the premiere told media just hours before the scheduled start time for the screening, "Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight. We appreciate your understanding."

The announcement came just a few days after reporters and photographers were told they were no longer allowed to cover the premiere's after-party in order to limit the number of people in attendance.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced last week (ends18Jul) they would be reinstating the indoor mask mandate "regardless of vaccination status" from 11.59pm on Saturday.

  See also...

Megan found love with Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker - who was also absent from the premiere - on the set of the movie, and director Randall Emmett has admitted he was "mesmerised" by the chemistry between them.

He told Yahoo Entertainment, "There was magic in that room, 100 percent."

"I sat there behind the monitor, and there were takes where I was so mesmerised by their performances that I would forget to say 'Action!' Megan sometimes had to be like, 'Randall, are you going to call 'Action?' I was like, 'Oh my god - my bad!' "

However, he insisted the couple didn't let their off-screen feelings interfere with the shoot.

He said, "As a director, I felt, 'Wow, there's some real magic happening there,' but I didn't see any more than that."

"They're both incredible actors, and their chemistry was flawless. I was just looking at them and thinking, 'Wow, that was a great scene', but didn't really think about anything else."

