John Mulaney to Legalize Split From Anna Marie Tendler by Filing for Divorce

Two months after announcing his split, the Andrew Glouberman of 'Big Mouth' has reportedly submitted the legal documents in a New York court to end his six years of marriage.

Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - John Mulaney has taken a step to make his separation from Anna Marie Tendler legal. Two months after announcing to end his six years of marriage, the former "Saturday Night Live" star has filed for divorce.

The Andrew Glouberman of "Big Mouth", per TMZ report, submitted the legal documents in a New York court on Friday, July 23. There's still no information yet on whether the pair had a prenup or if they came to an agreement on property before the official filing.

Back in May, the 38-year-old comedian spokesperson made public that he and Anna decided to end their marriage. "[He] will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," the spokesperson pointed out. Anna, who is an artist, photographer, and writer, also commented via her own spokesperson. She said, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

John and Anna got married in New York in July 2014. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, he raved, "July 5, 2014. On a beautiful and perfect day, I married a beautiful and perfect woman. I wish I could live it over and over again."

Following their split, John sparked dating rumors with Olivia Munn after they reportedly met at a church in Los Angeles in May. Upon learning the romance speculations, the "X-Men: Apocalypse" actress insisted that it's "incorrect."

"I think what's more surprising is how much is incorrect," Olivia said during an interview with New Beauty. Explaining further, the 41-year-old star added, "There is so much attention on things that aren't the truth. And if you speak up and try to say the truth, you're accused of being messy or just not believed. I've gotten used to it, but it hasn't made it easier."

Olivia herself once showed her support for John back in December 2020 when the comedian/actor entered a 60-day program at a Pennsylvania treatment facility for alcohol and cocaine addiction. At the time, she tweeted, "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this."