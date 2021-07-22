Lala Kent Appears to Shade Megan Fox for Skipping 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' Premiere

Instagram Movie

A representative of Lionsgate previously reported that the actress, who portrays Rebecca Lombardi in the new movie, would not make it to the premiere due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent apparently is upset with Megan Fox for skipping the premiere of "Midnight in the Switchgrass". Upon learning that the Rebecca Lombardi depicter in the thriller movie couldn't make it to the event, the "Vanderpump Rules" star seemingly made a subtle dig at the actress on social media.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 30-year-old TV personality shared a picture of her from the Monday night, July 19 event. In the snap, she was seen standing in front of the movie poster. Atop the photo, she wrote "So excited for this!" over the "Transformers" star's name.

Kent went on to post a series of congratulatory posts for her fiance Randall Emmet, who directed the movie, as well as all of the cast members. She, however, excluded Bruce Willis and Machine Gun Kelly, who were also absent from the premiere.

For her special tribute for her fiance, the reality star let out a picture of the two from the red carpet. Alongside the snap, she raved, "To my soulmate. My life partner. My baby daddy. Congratulations. I am so proud of you. You did it, boo."

As for Fox, she had her own reason why she did not attend the event, which was held at Katsuya L.A. LIVE. Lionsgate representative previously told the press, "Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of Covid cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight. We appreciate your understanding."

Despite the premiere snubs, Kent and Emmet received support from her current and former "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars. Among those who made appearances at the event were Scheana Shay and new fiance Brock Davies, Kate Maloney and her husband Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder Clark and Beau Clark, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Cauchi as well as Charli Burnett.