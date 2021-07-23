 
 

Nick Jonas' Bike Spins Out in New Footage of 'Olympic Dreams' Race

The video captures the 'Spaceman' singer, who is racing with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas, being loaded into an ambulance after hitting his ribs and backside on the dirt track race.

  Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - A new video showing moments of Nick Jonas' bike accident has surfaced online. In the footage from NBC's "Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers", the "Spaceman" singer could be seen losing control of his bike while competing against his siblings Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

The clip, which aired on the network on Wednesday, July 21, saw Nick hitting his ribs and backside pretty hard on the dirt track race after his bike spun out. One of his brothers then asked him whether he's all right. The 28-year-old, who was visibly in pain, replied, "Yeah, I think my ribs is like f**ked up too."

The competition was then stopped and medics rushed to the scene. The husband of Priyanka Chopra was then put onto a gurney and into an ambulance as his brothers could be heard saying, "Don't stress. We got you. We'll be right behind you, OK?"

Nick later spoke up about the incident in a makeshift press conference for the show. "I always give 110 percent, and sometimes that gets you the gold," he stated. "In this case, it got me a fractured rib, bruised tailbone and a hospital dinner. But I'm recovering. Thanks for asking, next question."

The bike crash occurred on May 15. Luckily, "The Voice" coach was discharged from the hospital one day later. When appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in late May, he revealed to James Corden that he chose Kevin over Joe to inform Priyanka about the accident.

"I gave [the phone] to Kevin," he disclosed. "Basically I was there, and the medics were kind of attending to me. I was about to be put on the gurney to get into the ambulance, and obviously I had to call Priyanka, my wife, to say this has happened. But obviously I wasn't really in a spot where I could talk to her."

