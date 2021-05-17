Nick Jonas Taken to Hospital After On-Set Injury

Instagram Celebrity

It's unclear how the 'Spaceman' singer injured himself and which show he was filming, but it seems pretty serious as he was transported to the nearby hospital in an ambulance.

AceShowbiz - Nick Jonas was down on luck over the weekend as he suffered an injury while filming a new show. The singer/actor injured himself while on the set on Saturday, May 15, according to TMZ which first broke the news.

It's unclear how the 28-year-old injured himself and the extent of his injury is currently unknown, but it seems pretty serious as he was reportedly taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Sources say the Jonas Brothers member is already back home as of Sunday night.

The report didn't mention which show Nick was filming either, but he is currently serving as one of the coaches in the 18th season of "The Voice". The injury, however, won't affect his schedule as he reportedly will join the filming of the live show on Monday night.

The husband of Priyanka Chopra has not addressed the report of his set injury on his social media pages. This isn't his first time to suffer an injury. Back in 2018, the "Close" singer injured his hand during his workout session post-concert in Mexico.

At the time, he was quick to share to his fans about his injury. In a photo posted on his Instagram page, he showed his left hand covered in a bandage and ice pack. "My post show workout was going really well until...," he wrote over the picture.

His "The Voice" gig aside, Nick has been keeping himself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic by recording and releasing his fourth solo album "Spaceman". The set has spanned two singles, the title track "Spaceman" and "This Is Heaven".

Appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in March, he revealed what inspired him to write the songs in his latest album. "I sort of started writing this record back in July," he opened up. "My wife was over in Germany finishing up this little movie called '[The Matrix 4]' and I was like, 'You know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and now my person.' "

"And I just dug in writing with Greg Kurstin and Mozella. Within a couple days, I was like, 'Oh, this is a solo album.' And a few days later I was like, 'This is a kind of themed album,' " he further shared. "You know, giving this idea that we've all had this year now."

"This year of being disconnected from reality, disconnected from the world, feeling like we're on our own planet and obviously missing her at that time as well and reconnecting with her," the younger brother of Joe Jonas added. "And then the main theme from this album, more than anything, is just about hopefulness for the future and seeing a brighter day ahead."