Shanna Moakler to Put Engagement and Wedding Rings From Travis Barker Up for Auction

Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler is getting rid of everything that is related to ex-husband Travis Barker. According to a new report, the 46-year-old is planning to auction off stuff she got from the rocker including her engagement and wedding rings.

A source spilled to Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 21 that Shanna "is scoping out auction houses to auction off sentimental things that Travis has gotten her when they were together." The informant went on to say, "She wants to sell her engagement ring."

In addition to the engagement ring, the model reportedly wanted "to sell her wedding ring." Also among items that the former Miss USA allegedly wanted to auction off was "an Andy Warhol painting of a cow -- a famous painting for sure."

Following their split, the pair, who share son Landon (17) and daughter Alabama (15) together, continue to not see eye to eye. "Their coparenting relationship has hit rock bottom. She wants to get rid of everything that reminds her of him and reminds her of the happier times," the source claimed.

Their relationship got even worse when Travis announced his romantic relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Of their romance, Shanna previously said, "I'm not bothered by them and I don't even find them even scandalous or whatever. Like, if you're in love and you want to show that off, go for it."

Despite that, Shanna criticized the Blink-182 drummer and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum for bonding over "True Romance", a movie that held much memories for Shanna and Travis when they were together. "What was weird is that they were posting about a movie that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to 'You're So Cool' from 'True Romance'. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from 'True Romance'," she noted in May.