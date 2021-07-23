 
 

Shanna Moakler to Put Engagement and Wedding Rings From Travis Barker Up for Auction

Shanna Moakler to Put Engagement and Wedding Rings From Travis Barker Up for Auction
Instagram/WENN/Judy Eddy
Celebrity

Also among items that the 46-year-old former Miss USA allegedly wants to auction off is 'an Andy Warhol painting of a cow' which is 'a famous painting for sure.'

  • Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler is getting rid of everything that is related to ex-husband Travis Barker. According to a new report, the 46-year-old is planning to auction off stuff she got from the rocker including her engagement and wedding rings.

A source spilled to Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 21 that Shanna "is scoping out auction houses to auction off sentimental things that Travis has gotten her when they were together." The informant went on to say, "She wants to sell her engagement ring."

In addition to the engagement ring, the model reportedly wanted "to sell her wedding ring." Also among items that the former Miss USA allegedly wanted to auction off was "an Andy Warhol painting of a cow -- a famous painting for sure."

  See also...

Following their split, the pair, who share son Landon (17) and daughter Alabama (15) together, continue to not see eye to eye. "Their coparenting relationship has hit rock bottom. She wants to get rid of everything that reminds her of him and reminds her of the happier times," the source claimed.

Their relationship got even worse when Travis announced his romantic relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Of their romance, Shanna previously said, "I'm not bothered by them and I don't even find them even scandalous or whatever. Like, if you're in love and you want to show that off, go for it."

Despite that, Shanna criticized the Blink-182 drummer and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum for bonding over "True Romance", a movie that held much memories for Shanna and Travis when they were together. "What was weird is that they were posting about a movie that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to 'You're So Cool' from 'True Romance'. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from 'True Romance'," she noted in May.

You can share this post!

Keyshia Cole Admits 'This Is So Hard' in First Statement on Mom's Death

Nick Jonas' Bike Spins Out in New Footage of 'Olympic Dreams' Race
Related Posts
Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Liked and Commented on IG Post About Hating Kim Kardashian

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Liked and Commented on IG Post About Hating Kim Kardashian

Shanna Moakler Gives Her Children 'Some Space' to 'Heal' After Being Alleged as 'Absent' Mom

Shanna Moakler Gives Her Children 'Some Space' to 'Heal' After Being Alleged as 'Absent' Mom

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Joins OnlyFans After She's Criticized by Her Kids

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Joins OnlyFans After She's Criticized by Her Kids

Shanna Moakler Isn't 'Bothered' With Travis Barker's PDA With Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler Isn't 'Bothered' With Travis Barker's PDA With Kourtney Kardashian

Most Read
Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It
Celebrity

Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Mena Suvari Blames 'Repeated Sexual Abuse' for Her Living a Double Life for Years

Mena Suvari Blames 'Repeated Sexual Abuse' for Her Living a Double Life for Years

Adele Reportedly Dating LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul for 'a Few Months'

Adele Reportedly Dating LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul for 'a Few Months'