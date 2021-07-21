 
 

Mariah Carey's Daughter Channels the Singer at Age 10 for Her Modeling Debut


Monroe Cannon, whom the 'Without You' songstress shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, reflects on her mother's childhood while showing off OshKosh B'gosh's new back-to-school styles.

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey's daughter has made her modeling debut. When appearing in a new ad for childrenswear brand OshKosh B'Gosh, Monroe Cannon channeled the "We Belong Together" songstress at the age of 10.

In the brand's back-to-school campaign called "Today is Someday", the 10-year-old beauty could be seen wearing classic denim overalls with a black T-shirt underneath. The clip also displayed her writing music, dancing, posing like a diva and singing in front of the mirror while holding her ear.

"Someday, it's gonna be different. The melodies that live in my head, someday they'll live at the top of the charts. The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts," the girl noted in the ad. "Artist of the year, artist of the decade, artist of the millennium. But the meaning is in inspiring generations of little girls to hit their high note. How's that for a daydream?"

"Today is Someday" also honored late boxer Muhammad Ali and hip-hop duo Outkast. "With 'Today is Someday', OshKosh B'gosh spotlights notable trailblazers as children in a series of powerful vignettes celebrating their confidence and determination," the company stated in a press release.

The message continued, "Viewers will hear inspiring inner monologues from Ali, Carey and Outkast as children, dressed in OshKosh B'gosh, encouraging the next generation to dream boldly about who they'll become someday."

Mariah herself has addressed the campaign. "As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams. Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts," she said in a statement. "We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path."

In addition to Monroe, Mariah shares 10-year-old son Moroccan with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

