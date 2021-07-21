 
 

Influencer Julia Hennessy Cayuela, 22, Killed After Tragic Motorbike Crash

Influencer Julia Hennessy Cayuela, 22, Killed After Tragic Motorbike Crash
Instagram
Celebrity

Following the accident, which happens in Sao Jose dos Pinhais, Brazil, her husband Daniel Cayuela is taken to a hospital and undergoes two surgeries in his shoulder.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brazilian influencer Julia Hennessy Cayuela has passed away. The social media star was killed after being involved in a tragic motorcycle crash in Sao Jose dos Pinhais, Brazil on Thursday, July 15. She was only 22 years old.

As reported by Brazilian newspaper O Tempo, citing the Federal Highway Police of Parana and Ecovia, the influencer and her husband Daniel Cayuela were traveling along the highway when they collided with a truck. The police explained that the truck was crossing lanes when the motorcyclist collided with the side of the vehicle. The cause of the collision, however, is still being investigated.

According to the outlet, Julia was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her stepfather Jeronimo Onofre confirmed to local news G1 that she passed away in the early hours of Friday, July 16. "We were at our house, me and my wife, Julia's mother, when the hospital called with the news," he recalled. "We got a flight and, at midnight, we were in Curitiba. She died around 1:00 A.M. We are desolate, in shock, a very difficult time. Julia was my daughter since she was 6. We are suffering."

  See also...

Julia's husband Daniel was also taken to a hospital following the motorbike crash and underwent two surgeries in his shoulder. "[Daniel] didn't know [about Julia's passing]," Jeronimo said to the outlet. "We decided to tell him together, as a family. Daniel is in a state of shock, crying a lot, not believing what happened, they were very united and in love."

Funeral service for Julia was held in Contagem on Saturday, July 17. Her final Instagram post before the accident showed her and Daniel wearing their helmets and motorcycle jackets while posing in Capao Bonito. "Life is short, let's be crazy," she captioned the post. "Me, You, God and the road. Your dreams are mine too @danielcayuela."

You can share this post!

Rihanna Supports Sha'Carri Richardson, Mocks Olympics' Cardboard Beds

Mariah Carey's Daughter Channels the Singer at Age 10 for Her Modeling Debut
Most Read
DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby
Celebrity

DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn