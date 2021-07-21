Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

WENN/Instar/DJDM Celebrity

'The Morning Show' star is reportedly 'doing things differently this time around' by keeping 'her dates low-key and under the radar,' unlike what she did with her exes like Vince Vaughn or John Mayer.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston is reportedly back into the dating scene. More than three years after separating from her ex-husband Justin Theroux, she may have found love again in none other than Halle Berry's ex Gabriel Aubry.

"Jen is so happy to be having fun again, but she's doing things differently this time around," a source tells Us Magazine of Jen's dating life. "What's most important to her right now is enjoying herself on a spontaneous level - and that applies to every aspect of her life."

It's unclear when and how Jen started connecting with Gabriel, but the source dishes on why they allegedly click with each other. "Jen likes that she can enjoy herself free of judgement or expectation," the source reportedly continues, as quoted by Celebitchy. "That's why Gabriel is great for her. He's a laid-back and sensitive guy who's not going to blab about things and Jen can feel safe knowing that what happens behind closed doors will stay private."

And Jen may not have a plan to go public with her alleged new romance any time soon as the source explains, "It bugged her if people thought she was lonely or generally lurching from one ill-fated relationship to the other… so instead of putting herself out there and going public like she did with ex-boyfriends like Vince Vaughn or John Mayer, she's now decided to keep her dates low-key and under the radar."

On why it took the 52-year-old star some time to start dating again, sources previously said that when she and Justin broke up, she felt it was time to take a break from dating altogether. "Jen's not really focused on finding romance," an insider said at the time. "She loves her tribe of women-friends and her dogs. That's very fulfilling to her."

Jen announced her split from Justin at the end of 2017, after 2 years of marriage. She was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 until their separation in January 2005, following rumors of his on-set fling with his "Mr and Mrs Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie. Their divorce was finalized in October of the same year.