Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

To mark the special occasion, the 'If I Ain't Got You' songstress takes to social media to let out several pictures of her and her husband from their trip to Corsica.

  • Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have reached a special milestone in their marriage. To celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary, the "If I Ain't Got You" songstress and her rapper husband decided to go on a "72-hour date."

On Monday, July 19, the 40-year-old singer made use of Instagram to share several pictures of her and the MC's trip to Corsica, where they tied the knot years ago. In the accompaniment of the post, she simply raved, "72 hour date night photo dump."

Alicia's post didn't go unnoticed by her husband Swizz. He penned in the comment section, "The fact that we went back to the house we got married at 11yrs ago was worth the 72hr date," adding several red heart emojis.

Swizz himself turned to his own Instagram page to let out similar photos. He, however, offered a longer caption that read, "72 hr date trip dump Zaaaaa. Celebrating our 11yr anniversary month all month. Them Deans. The fact we haven't been back to the house in Corsica we got married at 11yrs ago until now is crazy !!!! Time goes by fast make every moment count. EID MUBARAK."

The anniversary celebration came just days after Alicia spilled the secret of her long-lasting marriage to Swizz. "Lovers rock..... We are lovers. We are each others ROCK. I love our love. It's pure... People always ask us what's the secret? One of the best secrets is that we're friends," she first divulged alongside an Instagram picture of the two.

"Best friends. We actually listen to each other and share with each other and are thoughtful about how the other feels," the Grammy-winning artist went on. "And TIME. Time is so precious. Making time for each other is everything. What are your favorite things to do to strengthen your Lovers Rock?"

The couple got married in July 2010. Together, they share two sons, 10-year-old Egypt Daoud Dean and 6-year-old Genesis Ali Dean. Swizz himself is also a father of three other children from previous relationships.

