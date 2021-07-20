 
 

Blake Lively Applauds Publications That Help 'Stop the Scary Exploitation of Children'

Blake Lively Applauds Publications That Help 'Stop the Scary Exploitation of Children'
The 'Gossip Girls' alum takes to her Instagram account to praise those who help her stop 'the scary exploitation of children' after she calls out paparazzi from Daily Mail.

AceShowbiz - Blake Lively's public plea about protecting her children's privacy against paparazzi isn't over. On Monday, July 19, the "Gossip Girl" alum took to her Instagram account to praise those who helped her stop "the scary exploitation of children" after she called out paparazzi from Daily Mail.

Alongside a screenshot of the account Comments by Celebs reposting her passionate plea, Blake wrote on Instagram Stories, "And thank you to everyone–publications, accounts, all the PEOPLE–who have put their foot down to stop the scary exploitation of CHILDREN." She continued, "You're making a difference already!!! Thank you."

The A-lister also left a comment on Comments by Celebs' post. "Thank for sharing. One simple thing people can do is stop following and block any publications or handles who publish kid's pictures," the wife of Ryan Reynolds wrote.

On Friday, the "A Simple Favor" actress called out Daily Mail for allegedly stalking her children "all day." The actress also dubbed the outlet "deceitful" for editing some pictures to make it look like she's happily waving.

"My children were being stalked by a men [sic] all day. Jumping out. And then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see," Blake shared. The 33-year-old then shared that she tried to "calmly approach" the photographer who would "run away" before reappearing to take more photos.

"Tell the whole story @dailymailau. At minimum, listen to your followers. They too understand this is dark and upsetting that you pay people to stalk children," Blake added. "Please stop paying grown a** men to hide and hunt children. There are plenty of pictures you could've published without the kids. Please delete. C'mon. Get with the times."

