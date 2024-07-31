Alicia Keys and Sam Smith Celebrate 'In the Lonely Hour' Anniversary With Surprise Duet

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Music

The two famous figures have teamed up for a special collaboration to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the latter's debut album titled 'In the Lonely Hour'.

AceShowbiz - Sam Smith and Alicia Keys have teamed up for a special duet to mark the 10th anniversary of Smith's debut album, "In the Lonely Hour". The performance and anniversary celebration took place at a karaoke party held at NYC's gay bar Julius', hosted by drag queen Lady Bunny. Here's a detailed account of the event and the upcoming release of the duet:

Sam Smith, who recently revealed their inability to walk following a traumatic ski accident, announced on Instagram on Tuesday that they would be releasing a re-recorded version of their hit track, "I'm Not The Only One", featuring Alicia Keys. The new version of the song will be part of Smith's upcoming 10th anniversary edition album of "In the Lonely Hour", due out on August 2.

In addition to announcing the duet, Smith shared a series of photos on Instagram capturing the pair's celebratory moments. One image shows the two toasting drinks while enjoying a lighthearted conversation, while another features them posing together against a backdrop of city skyscrapers. Keys looked stunning in a cropped blue sweater and high-waisted pants, while Smith wore a white shirt and vest.

Smith expressed their gratitude to Keys for joining them on the track, stating, "I'm so honored to have such an incredible talent and a beautiful soul join me on this track to celebrate a decade of 'In The Lonely Hour'." They added that the new version would be released with the digital versions of the anniversary edition album.