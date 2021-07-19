 
 

Marc Anthony Fully Supportive of Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Romance With Ben Affleck

WENN/JLN Photography/Avalon
Despite their split, a source claims that the singer/songwriter and the 'On the Floor' hitmaker, who were married from 2004 until 2014, 'are very close and act like the best of friends.'

  • Jul 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Marc Anthony is happy for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. According to a new report, the 52-year-old singer/songwriter is nothing but supportive of his ex-wife's romance with her ex-fiancee.

"Marc just wants Jennifer to be happy," a source told HollywoodLife.com of the "Vivir Mi Vida" crooner, who shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with J.Lo. "He doesn't care who she is with or where she is living."

The insider also noted that Marc is "fine with her spending more time in L.A. and they'll have an arrangement for the kids that works. They support each other's wants and needs and make it work."

Despite their split, Marc and Jennifer, who were married from 2004 until 2014, allegedly "are very close and act like the best of friends." The source continued, "They are a family unit for everything. They have such a healthy, open relationship and tell each other a lot. He looks at this as if Ben makes her happy, then she should be with Ben. He wants her to live a life that brings her happiness and he really means that. All exes should be like them!"

J.Lo and Ben rekindled their romance shortly after the singer split from her fiance Alex Rodriguez. In a recent interview, the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker admitted to Zane Lowe that she's super happy now. "I know people are always wondering, 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better," she gushed. "I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own."

"And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I'm at," she added. While the "On the Floor" hitmaker avoided mentioning Ben by name when she admitted she appreciated "all the love that's coming (her) way" and the "good wishes" from fans, she shared, "And I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life."

