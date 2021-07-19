Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

In some photos that the 'American Idol' mentor shares, the bride is stunning in a beautiful Galia Lahav white gown, while the groom looks dapper in a custom suit with bow tie by Alton Lane.

Jul 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for "American Idol" mentor Bobby Bones and his wife Caitlin Parker. The happy couple tied the knot on Saturday, July 17 at their Nashville home and he shared the moment with his followers on social media.

On Sunday, Bobby took to his Instagram account to share a few pictures from the magical night. The photos saw the bride looking stunning in a beautiful Galia Lahav white gown. Meanwhile, the groom looked dapper in a custom suit with bow tie by Alton Lane.

"Greatest night of my life," Bobby captioned a carousel of photos featuring the pair on their special day. "Love you @caitcparker." Among the guests at the nuptials were country stars Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Chuck Wicks and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God.

Bobby's friends Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay also performed that night for the couple. The duo sang Bobby an Caitilin's first dance song, the Jesse and the Rippers version of The Beach Boys' "Forever" from "Full House".

Of the performance, Bobby told PEOPLE, "I know I won't cry then. I can just hide on her shoulder." He also revealed that he and his new wife planned to share a private moment at the end of the night. "We're going to do a last dance when everybody's gone. I look forward to that with no pressure," he explained.

Meanwhile, Caitlin shared that it took some time to finally decide her wedding dress. "It was probably the third dress that I tried on, and I knew it immediately. I had five girls [including bridesmaids with me and three of them started crying! It was the absolute opposite of what I thought that I wanted from the start -- completely different," she told the news outlet.

"Bobby's very superstitious about it. He doesn't even want me to say the word 'dress.' He won't look at my phone -- he's afraid a picture will pop up. He won't go into the closet where it's hanging, even though you can't see it," she went on to say.