Kristin Cavallari Shares the Thought of Second Marriage 'Makes Me Cringe'

The 33-year-old TV star also reveals on her podcast that she may opt out dating in the limelight, adding that she has found 'ways to be a little more secretive.'

May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari is happy with her current single status. The "Very Cavallari" star shared in a new episode of her "Scrubbing In" podcast about how she felt regarding a second marriage following her divorce from Jay Cutler.

Opening up to her co-hosts Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad, Kristin said, "It's going to take the guy I marry next for me to introduce them to my kids." The 34-year-old TV star added, "My kids will not meet anybody until I know this is the one."

Kristin explained that she did want to date and "have fun." She went on to say, "I'm really enjoying where I'm at right now, and I'm having a good time. But I am 100 percent single at the moment."

Kristin, however, opted out dating in the limelight, adding that she had found "ways to be a little more secretive." She continued, "I think I got a little lazy last fall. That was the moment. I was having fun, you know? It was like, I also want to go out in public as well."

"I definitely believe in marriage and I think that I will, eventually," she stated. "But the thought of getting married right now is like, 'Oh, my God.' Makes me cringe. But yes, I still very much believe in it, and I do think that I'll meet someone eventually."

Following her separation, Kristin was rumored to be dating Jeff Dye when she was photographed kissing the comedian in Chicago. They were also photographed packing on PDA during a Mexico getaway in March 2021. The pair, however, allegedly split later that month.

Kristin announced her split from Jay, with whom she shares three kids, in April 2020. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Kristin shared. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."