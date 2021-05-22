Belinda Russell Insists Alex Rodriguez Is Not Flirting With Her in His DM Post-Jennifer Lopez Split

Instagram Celebrity

The Australian TV host, who works for 'Today Extra' and is also popular on TikTok, unveils a screenshot of the MLB star's message on Instagram which reads, 'Great feed!!!'

May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Belinda Russell has made it clear that there's nothing romantic going on between her and Alex Rodriguez. Revealing that the MLB star sent her a DM following his split from Jennifer Lopez, the Australian TV host insisted he was not flirting with her.

When taping for "Today Extra" on Friday, May 21 the weather presenter told her co-host Richard Wilkins, "I woke up this morning, checking the socials and in my requests there was a message from Alex Rodriguez." She then detailed, "As in A-Rod. As in J.Lo's ex."

Belinda went on to share a screenshot of Alex's message, which read, "Great feed!!!" It was his response to a video of Belinda dancing in the Channel 9 studios. She then quipped, "All I can say is...he likes great content, Dickie. He just said great feed!"

"I went, 'This can't be real,' so I tapped on it and [his account] is verified," the journalist, who shares three kids with husband Mark Calvert, continued. "If you count [there's] four million followers. Give me a shout-out, A-Rod, and get me some followers!"

When Richard asked if Alex was "hitting on her", Belinda was quick to clarify that it was simply a friendly exchange. "He's surely not [hitting on me]. He just likes my videos... I'm very happily married," she said, before jokingly stating, "[He's] going to unfollow me now because this is so uncool. He just likes the videos that I do."

The exchange between Belinda and Alex came more than a month after he confirmed the end of his engagement to Jennifer. Since the split, Alex has spent time with his kids. As for Jennifer, she recently reunited with her other ex-fiance, Ben Affleck.

After taking a trip to Monaco together, the "Shotgun Wedding" actress and the "Justice League" actor continued to hang out in Los Angeles. "[Jennifer] spent time with Ben this week," a source told E! News. "She came out to L.A. and they saw each other. They were excited to reunite after being apart for a few days. She had a break in her work schedule and wanted to see him again."

"It's all very new and exciting even though they have known each other forever. It's been fun to get to know each other all over again. They are both very happy with where things are and where they are going," the source added. "She had to leave to go back to Miami for work, but they plan to see each other again soon."

Despite the reunion, Jennifer was seen wearing her engagement ring from Alex in a new ad for her skincare line, JLo Beauty. In a promo video shared on Instagram, she could be seen wearing the $1.8 million 15-carat emerald-cut diamond on her left ring finger.