 
 

Ashton Kutcher's Twin Thankful Actor Allowed Him to Be Himself by Revealing His Cerebral Palsy

When his disorder was first revealed by the former 'That '70s Show' star in a 2003 TV interview, Michael Kutcher reveals that he 'was very angry,' considering he 'didn't want to be the face of CP.'

  • May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashton Kutcher's twin brother has opened up his real feelings toward the Hollywood actor. Years after the former "That '70s Show" star went public with the fact that his brother has cerebral palsy, Michael Kutcher voiced his gratitude over the initially-unwanted revelation since it "allowed [him] to be [himself]."

In an interview with NBC's "Today" show on Thursday, May 20, Michael opened up how Ashton pushed him to be more open about his condition. Using his twin brother's real first name, the 43-year-old confessed, "Chris did me the biggest favor he's ever done because he allowed me to be myself."

However, acceptance was not what Michael felt when his disorder was first revealed by Ashton in a TV interview back in 2003. During the chat on "Today", he admitted that he "was very angry." He continued, "I was very angry. Very angry. I remember speaking to him about it. I didn't want to be the face of CP. I never talked about it."

Things took a better turn when Michael received a call from a woman in Iowa asking him if he would be open to speaking at a gala about his life with his disorder a few months afterwards. Though he wasn't sure he was ready to speak publicly about his condition, he agreed to meet her, who brought her little girl to the meeting.

"She had her 5-year-old daughter with her," Michael recalled. "A sweet little girl named Bella with a smile so bright and big. Her cerebral palsy was quite severe and she couldn't talk." After he got home, he admitted that he could not stop thinking about the girl. "I realized I needed to let go of the shame I felt and be a champion for people like Bella," he said. "I was finally ready to tell my story and I knew because of my twin, I'd have a big reach."

Elsewhere in the interview, Michael remembered how Ashton has always become his biggest supporter. He reflected, "My brother picked a fight with them. He stood up for me. He wanted them to treat me with respect." He went on to admit, "And that meant a lot."

Sharing more stories, Michael revealed Ashton would only go to a sleepover if he was allowed to join. "Most of the time they'd say yes, but sometimes they'd say no and Chris would go, 'Well, then I'm not coming,' " he opened up. "Chris would tell me, 'I wish I could take all of this off of you -- and take it myself.' "

Michael was born five minutes after Ashton. He weighed only 4 pounds at birth and his lungs were underdeveloped. He told "Today" that he was just 3 years old when he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. "My mom noticed I was having developmental difficulties and not advancing like my twin was," he shared. "So she began taken me to doctors."

