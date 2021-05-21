Jennifer Lopez Seen Wearing Alex Rodriguez's Engagement Ring Though 'Very Happy' With Ben Affleck

WENN/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez seemed to have not been able to part with one particular item from her failed relationship with Alex Rodriguez. Although she has been reported to be "very happy" reuniting with Ben Affleck, the "Hustlers" actress was spotted wearing her engagement ring from her MLB star ex-fiance in a new ad for her skincare line.

On Thursday, May 20, the 51-year-old took to her Instagram page to share a promo video for JLo Beauty. The massive bauble she wore on her left ring finger, however, immediately caught attention. Many noticed that it was the $1.8 million 15-carat emerald-cut diamond A-Rod proposed to her with in early 2019 after two years of dating.

Through still flashing the jewelry, J.Lo has been spending her time with the "Justice League" actor in Los Angeles. On Thursday, a source close to the "On the Floor" singer informed E! News, "J.Lo spent time with Ben this week." The source added, "She came out to L.A. and they saw each other. They were excited to reunite after being apart for a few days. She had a break in her work schedule and wanted to see him again."

Offering more details, the insider stated, "It's all very new and exciting even though they have known each other forever. It's been fun to get to know each other all over again. They are both very happy with where things are and where they are going." The so-called inside source continued, "She had to leave to go back to Miami for work, but they plan to see each other again soon."

A separate source spilled to Us Weekly that J.Lo and Ben are "going with the flow and making plans to meet up as often as possible, but there's still some discussing to do before they officially go public." The source told the outlet, "It's very clear they've fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don't want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure."

The insider went on to note that "when the time is right," the rumored couple "will probably go Instagram official or step out hand in hand at a restaurant somewhere." The same insider additionally shared, "It was Ben's idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure."

J.Lo's beauty ad post, however, came just two days after the singer/actress shared a cryptic post about love in an Instagram Story. In her Story, she shared a photo of three cards featuring messages about love. One of the cards read, "Oh, the comfort, the inexpressible comfort of feeling safe with a person."