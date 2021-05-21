Mariska Hargitay Jokes 'SVU' Squad Needs Slime After 11-Year-Old Fan Marked Would-Be Kidnapper

NBC/Virginia Sherwood Celebrity

After Alyssa admitted to have learned the trick from watching 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit', the show's leading lady applauds the preteen Orlando girl for her bravery and ingenuity.

AceShowbiz - Mariska Hargitay might get some inspiration from a young "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" fan. Hours after 11-year-old Alyssa admitted she was able to help authorities catch the man trying to kidnap her from watching the crime drama series, the actress portraying Detective Olivia Benson on the show joked that her TV squad might need to add slime to their gear.

When applauding the girl's bravery and ingenuity in foiling her kidnapping attempt, the 57-year-old actress wrote on an Instagram post, "I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear!" Jokes aside, she stressed, "Alyssa, first and most important, I am so relieved and grateful to know that you are safe."

In the Thursday, May 20 post, Mariska went on to declare, "And I am so honored to be part of your incredible story. You are one BRAVE, Strong and Smart young woman." Dubbing herself Alyssa's number one fan, the Golden Globe winner added, "Take good care of yourself and each other." On the preteen's experience itself, she commented, "A crazy story, with an even crazier twist."

Alyssa made headline on Thursday after she shared her experience fighting off a would-be abductor on "Today" show. The incident took place on Tuesday, May 18 when she was waiting at a bus stop. A released home surveillance video revealed that a man jumped out of a white van and tried to drag her back to the vehicle.

"The man got out of his vehicle holding a knife, came towards me and I tried to run, but he caught me," Alyssa recalled. Fortunately, during their struggle, she and the man fell down to the ground, and he ran back to his van. He was apprehended hours later thanks to the Orlando girl's quick thinking in marking him with the blue slime she was playing with.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons confirmed that Alyssa's evidence was useful in catching the suspect, 30-year-old Jared Paul Stanga. "The victim at the time of the attempted abduction was playing with blue slime," he said. "The suspect, when we caught him, had blue slime all over his own arms."

To "Today", Alyssa admitted that she learned the trick from watching "Special Victims Unit" with her mother. "I knew that that might be better evidence if the cops do find him," she stated. On how she felt her would-be kidnapper was caught, she said, "I just feel proud of myself."