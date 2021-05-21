 
 

Shanna Moakler Isn't 'Bothered' With Travis Barker's PDA With Kourtney Kardashian

Despite accusing her ex-husband of 'recycling' their 'past relationship' with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, the former Miss USA claims she doesn't 'find them even scandalous.'

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler continued to weigh in on Travis Barker's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Despite dissing her ex-husband's romance with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star several times, the former Miss USA insisted that she is not "bothered" with the couple's PDA.

The 46-year-old made her statement when speaking to Us Weekly. She told the outlet, "I'm not bothered by them and I don't even find them even scandalous or whatever. Like, if you're in love and you want to show that off, go for it."

Though so, Shanna admitted that she found it strange to see Travis copying their relationship with Kourtney. "What was weird is that they were posting about a movie ['True Romance'] that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to 'You're So Cool' from 'True Romance'," she first explained.

"Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from 'True Romance'," the mother of three continued. "Then, like, having the banner fly over, which is documented in our TV show, 'Meet the Barkers'. I just said that I thought it was kind of weird."

Shanna also took issue with Travis getting their children involved in his romance with the Poosh founder. "I think it's in poor taste to have your new girlfriend sit there while you put a skull and cross bones over my name and post it," she argued. "But why post about it if you're not trying to shade me? And then, of course, you know, my kids see that. They see their father basically insulting their mother, you know?"

Despite all that, Shanna made it clear that she is "super happy" with her own love life. "I'm with my boyfriend, Matthew [Rondeau]. I'm super happy. We're in such a great place and the things that I create with him, I'm not recycling from my past relationship," she pointed out.

Shanna and Travis were married from 2004 to 2008. Together, they share 17-year-old son Landon Asher Barker and 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luella Barker. She is also a mother of 22-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

