 
 

Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over 'Great Love' Amid Ben Affleck Reconciliation Rumors

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Taking to her Instagram account, the Boy Next Door' actress shares with her followers a picture fof three cards featuring messages about great love and miracles.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - One thing that Jennifer Lopez is grateful for is a "great love." Amid rumors that she has reconciled with ex Ben Affleck, the "Let's Get Love" singer appeared to fuel the rumors with a cryptic post about love.

On Monday, May 18, J.Lo shared with her Instagram followers some words of affirmation. Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the musician posted a picture of three cards featuring messages about love. "Oh, the comfort, the inexpressible comfort of feeling safe with a person," one of them read.

One other, meanwhile, read, "Having neither to weigh thoughts nor measure words, but pouring them all out, just as they are, chaff and grain together, certain that a faithful hand will take and sift them. Keep what is worth keeping, and with a breath of kindness blow the rest away."

As for the last card, it had a message that read, "Where there is great love there are always miracles." JLo then wrote over the picture, "#MONDAYMOTIVATION."

Jennifer Lopez talked about love on Instagram

Jennifer and Ben sparked reconciliation rumors after she and fiance Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement in mid-April. The "Let's Get Loud" songstress was reported to have had the "Justice League" actor making multiple visits to her Los Angeles mansion before they enjoyed a Montana getaway together.

Of the reports, Jennie's former publicist wasn't surprised to hear she and Ben were spending time together again, stating the Oscar winner remains the love of J.Lo's life. "He's the love of her life," Rob Shuter explained, adding he didn't think J.Lo ever returned Ben's engagement ring. "If things move forward with these two, gosh she's already got the most beautiful ring I've seen. It's absolutely stunning. It is blinding."

Sources previously said of Ben and Jennifer, "They are making plans to see each other. Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going with Ben... Time has passed, and they are each in a different place with children."

Jennifer reportedly wanted to spend "as much time as possible" with dad-of-three Ben, though they're allegedly not in rush. "She had a great time with Ben. She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him."

