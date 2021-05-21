 
 

Mel B's Daughter Allegedly Traumatized After Watching Mom's Domestic Violence Video

According to ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, nine-year-old Madison was left 'distraught' after she watched mom Melanie Brown's video portrayal as a domestic violence victim.

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mel B's ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has claimed their nine-year-old daughter was left "distraught, upset and crying" after seeing her mum in a video made to raise awareness of domestic violence.

The Spice Girls star, who has maintained her 10-year marriage to Belafonte was abusive, starred as a battered and bruised spouse in classical composer Fabio D'Andrea's short film "Love Should Not Hurt" for U.K. charity Women's Aid.

The hard-hitting video made headlines worldwide and now Belafonte has claimed Madison was traumatised after discovering it online.

In new legal documents, obtained by TMZ.com, Belafonte alleges that Madison was so affected by the video that she told him she doesn't want to see her mother at all or travel to be with her this summer.

The documents are part of an ongoing custody battle between Belafonte and his former spouse, with Mel originally requesting that Madison be allowed to travel by herself through a Lufthansa program - a request the court went on to grant.

Belafonte made his allegations about Madison's reaction to the video in his response to his ex's filing.

Meanwhile, Mel B said in a recent interview that she was so traumatized by his alleged abuse that she couldn't be hugged or touched for a year. "Because I'm riddled with so many trauma triggers, I couldn't be hugged or touched for a good year. If someone came too close to me my hairs would stand on end, even in regular, everyday life," she claimed.

In another interview, she said, "For the first year when I left my ex, I would only wear white because I felt I was clearing myself of that [his control]. I didn't even know what colour I liked any more because those choices were taken away from me for so long. And I just accepted it."

