Jenny McCarthy Scolded Husband Donnie Wahlberg After He's Unveiled as 'The Masked Singer' Contestant
The female judge was so shocked that she fell to the floor before she berated Donnie Wahlberg for keeping his involvement on the show a secret as he was revealed as the Cluedle-Doo.

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jenny McCarthy fell to the floor in shock as her husband Donnie Wahlberg was revealed to be the Cluedle-Doo on Wednesday night's (19May21) episode of "The Masked Singer".

The New Kids on the Block star unmasked himself after a performance of "Return of the Mack" by Mark Morrison - the first time he'd sang on the show. Cluedle-Doo had initially been introduced to the programme as a way of changing things up, by giving clues and hints about the identities of the masked singers.

As Donnie removed his mask after the performance, wide-eyed Jenny was so shocked that she immediately fell to the floor, before berating her spouse for keeping his involvement in the show a secret.

"Donnie, have you been coming in each week and lying?" she asked, to which he replied, "I've been sneaking in and out."

  See also...

"I'm supposed to have Golden Ears and I didn't recognise my husband's voice!" Jenny moaned.

As for why he decided to sign up for "The Masked Singer", Donnie explained, "One, obviously, to see my wife. And two, you know, it's been so long since I've performed for my fans, and New Kids on the Block fans, affectionately known as Blockheads, they're family. They're my heart. So I did it for my ladies and brothers and, of course, my lady, too."

After the episode aired, Donnie took to his social media to mock his wife for failing to spot him, sharing a snap of her wearing a hoodie and sunglasses and writing, "Mrs W aka @JennyMcCarthy is still embarrassed that she didn't guess me - after guessing me 348 times in the four previous seasons of #TheMaskedSinger."

In a video shared on Twitter later, Jenny continued to wear her sunglasses as she wrote, "This is gonna take a while to get over. The shame. Thank God @DonnieWahlberg still loves me. Amazing job tonight mister. I love you. #themaskedsinger."

Omarion was the second contestant voted off "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday's show, with the remaining competitors facing off in a grand finale next week.

