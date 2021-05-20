 
 

Jessica Alba Cried After Daughter Caught Her Having Sex With Husband

According to husband Cash Warren, the 'Sin City' actress didn't know what to do that she sobbed following awkward moment when their little daughter walked in on them having sex.

  • May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jessica Alba sobbed when her youngest daughter accidentally walked in on the actress getting intimate with her husband Cash Warren.

The "Sin City" star was horrified after Haven once failed to knock on the couple's bedroom door, and caught mum and dad in the throes of passion.

Recalling the awkward moment on Alba's YouTube show "Getting Honest", film producer Warren shared, "It was the worst. We like, spent five minutes in our bedroom laughing. And being like, 'I can't believe we just ruined our daughter, we just ruined her.' "

However, the actress' laughter soon turned to tears as she "started crying" and immediately reached out to her sister-in-law for advice on how to handle the uncomfortable conversation with Haven, now nine.

"I called Koa. She's so good at helping us through challenges, I feel like she just has such a kind, gentle soul," Alba said.

Warren ended up sitting Haven down to discuss the incident, only to discover the kid had already shared everything with her Aunt Koa.

"(I remember thinking), 'We just have to own this one. We can't pretend it didn't happen,' " he explained.

"I think by the time we called Koa, Haven had already texted her," Alba added. "She went right in and told everyone."

Laughing at the memory, Warren continued, "I went downstairs and said, 'Haven, I bet that's the last time you walk into our room without knocking.' Now she knocks, it was like she learned her lesson."

Alba and Warren, who wed in 2008, are also parents to daughter Honor, 12, and son Hayes, three.

