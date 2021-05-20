 
 

Mariska Hargitay Hospitalized With Broken Leg

The 'Law and Order: SVU' actress receives well wishes from her fans and friends on social media as she needs medical attention after injuring her leg and ankle.

AceShowbiz - "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" Star Mariska Hargitay has been hospitalised for multiple leg and ankle injuries.

The actress broke the news via Instagram on Wednesday (19May21), revealing she is being treated for a broken leg, torn ligament, and hairline fracture in her ankle.

"That feeling when you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," she wrote. "It's always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately."

She added, "Great news is I don't need surgery."

It's not clear how she injured herself, but Mariska was on set filming scenes for her hit show alongside co-star Christopher Meloni earlier this week (beg17May21).

Hargitay is known to tackle her own stunts and, in 2009, she suffered a collapsed lung during a filmed sequence on her hit show.

Following her latest injuries, the actress received well wishes from many of her famous friends on social media.

"HONEY!!!!!! Nooooooooooooo!!!!!!" Debra Messing exclaimed. Samantha Ronson wrote, "Oh nooooo! Rest up! Yikes. Hope you have some good books!"

Cynthia Erivo penned, "oh my goodness! I'm so sorry sorry!!!" Holly Robinson Peete commented, "Oh my goodness! Get well soon."

Kathryn Gallagher also reacted, "#braceyourself is really doing it for me rn these hashtags are some of your finest."

