 
 

Ozzy Osbourne Says Wife Sharon Is the Most 'Un-Racist Person' After Her Abrupt Exit From 'The Talk'

Ozzy Osbourne Says Wife Sharon Is the Most 'Un-Racist Person' After Her Abrupt Exit From 'The Talk'
WENN
Celebrity

When opening up about his wife's life now since leaving the CBS daytime talk show, the Black Sabbath frontman assures that she has 'weathered the storm [and] she's marching on.'

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ozzy Osbourne is defending Sharon Osbourne in the wake of her abrupt exit from "The Talk". Having found his wife was labeled "racist" following her fallout from the CBS daytime talk show, the Black Sabbath frontman stressed that she is the "most un-racist person [he's] ever met."

The 72-year-old made the statement when speaking to Billy Morrison on "Ozzy Speaks" on Monday, May 17. "You know Sharon, poor old Sharon has been going through the mill lately," he first told his co-host. "I can tell you if my wife was slightly racist - I'd tell you. She's the possibly the most un-racist person I've ever met. And I'm not just saying that, you know."

In response, Billy replied, "I would totally concur. I've known you guys for 25 years and, it stunned me when it started happening. I just [think] there's other stuff underneath it." He added, " 'Cause she's not racist. It's simple as that."

Despite the backlash she received, Ozzy assured that Sharon has "weathered the storm... She's marching on." He then continued, "I mean, but it's still an unpleasant issue. It's one of them things once you're accused of it, people tie with that brush and it’s very hard to shake up."

  See also...

Sharon left "The Talk" in late March. On what prompted her departure, she previously had a heated argument with co-host Sheryl Underwood after the former defended Piers Morgan over his controversial comment about Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Aside from her husband, Sharon's daughter Kelly Osbourne also has stood by her side amid criticism she has faced since the debacle. "I didn't know what was really going on in this country because I just thought that simply being not racist was enough," the 36-year-old told Extra in April.

"It's not, it's actually not, you have to be actively not racist and educate yourself and learn, and don't be afraid to make a mistake," she raged. "Everybody's so afraid of cancel culture I say f**k cancel culture, it's all about counsel culture."

Earlier this month, Kelly emphasized that she doesn't "give a f**k about cancel culture." She further told Us Weekly, "I don't give a f**k about what anyone thinks about me in that sense... Like, if you think I'm a racist, fine. You think I'm a racist. I know who I am. I don't care what you think of me."

You can share this post!

'Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol': Ashley Zukerman Faces Deadly Riddles in First Trailer
Related Posts
Ozzy Osbourne Shooting Cats and Birds in His Garden During Lockdown

Ozzy Osbourne Shooting Cats and Birds in His Garden During Lockdown

Ozzy Osbourne 'Glad' After Receiving His First COVID-19 Shot Despite Feeling 'Stabbed'

Ozzy Osbourne 'Glad' After Receiving His First COVID-19 Shot Despite Feeling 'Stabbed'

Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone Hosting Watch Party for New Music Video

Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone Hosting Watch Party for New Music Video

Ozzy Osbourne Admits He Was Pissed Off With Himself for Cheating on Sharon: I Got My Reality Check

Ozzy Osbourne Admits He Was Pissed Off With Himself for Cheating on Sharon: I Got My Reality Check

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Bill Gates Spends 'Quality Time' With Eldest Child Amid $130 Billion Divorce With Wife Melinda

Bill Gates Spends 'Quality Time' With Eldest Child Amid $130 Billion Divorce With Wife Melinda

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy