Ozzy Osbourne Says Wife Sharon Is the Most 'Un-Racist Person' After Her Abrupt Exit From 'The Talk'

WENN Celebrity

When opening up about his wife's life now since leaving the CBS daytime talk show, the Black Sabbath frontman assures that she has 'weathered the storm [and] she's marching on.'

May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ozzy Osbourne is defending Sharon Osbourne in the wake of her abrupt exit from "The Talk". Having found his wife was labeled "racist" following her fallout from the CBS daytime talk show, the Black Sabbath frontman stressed that she is the "most un-racist person [he's] ever met."

The 72-year-old made the statement when speaking to Billy Morrison on "Ozzy Speaks" on Monday, May 17. "You know Sharon, poor old Sharon has been going through the mill lately," he first told his co-host. "I can tell you if my wife was slightly racist - I'd tell you. She's the possibly the most un-racist person I've ever met. And I'm not just saying that, you know."

In response, Billy replied, "I would totally concur. I've known you guys for 25 years and, it stunned me when it started happening. I just [think] there's other stuff underneath it." He added, " 'Cause she's not racist. It's simple as that."

Despite the backlash she received, Ozzy assured that Sharon has "weathered the storm... She's marching on." He then continued, "I mean, but it's still an unpleasant issue. It's one of them things once you're accused of it, people tie with that brush and it’s very hard to shake up."

Sharon left "The Talk" in late March. On what prompted her departure, she previously had a heated argument with co-host Sheryl Underwood after the former defended Piers Morgan over his controversial comment about Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Aside from her husband, Sharon's daughter Kelly Osbourne also has stood by her side amid criticism she has faced since the debacle. "I didn't know what was really going on in this country because I just thought that simply being not racist was enough," the 36-year-old told Extra in April.

"It's not, it's actually not, you have to be actively not racist and educate yourself and learn, and don't be afraid to make a mistake," she raged. "Everybody's so afraid of cancel culture I say f**k cancel culture, it's all about counsel culture."

Earlier this month, Kelly emphasized that she doesn't "give a f**k about cancel culture." She further told Us Weekly, "I don't give a f**k about what anyone thinks about me in that sense... Like, if you think I'm a racist, fine. You think I'm a racist. I know who I am. I don't care what you think of me."