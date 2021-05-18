 
 

Lili Reinhart Reminds Others to 'Prioritize Yourself' Amid 'Exhausting' Battle With Depression

When bringing up the topic of her mental health issue, the 'Riverdale' star admits there are days when she feels really defeated by her depression and days when it feels intolerable.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lili Reinhart has some wise words to share with those battling depression. Offering more details about her 11-year of "exhausting" battle with depression, the "Riverdale" star advised others in a new social media post to "prioritize" themselves.

On Sunday, May 16, the 24-year-old took to her Instagram Story to talk about her mental health struggle. Over a photo of a tree, she wrote a lengthy message that read, "Some days I feel really defeated by my depression." She continued, "It's an exhausting battle that I've been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable."

In her inspiring note, Lili also urged her followers to take care of themselves. "This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it's okay to have days where you don't want to fight anymore," she wrote. "Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest."

Lili Reinhart via Instagram Story

Lili Reinhart shared an inspiring note in her Story.

  See also...

"Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations… but remember you are always worth fighting for. And tomorrow could be such a beautiful day," Lili continued. Elsewhere in the note, the actress, who has just released her poetry book titled "Swimming Lessons", reminded, "You don't need to justify your mental health to anyone."

Back in September 2020, Lili admitted that she's had a hard time during quarantine. At the time, the ex-girlfriend of Cole Sprouse opened up in an interview with Nylon, "At the beginning of this pandemic, I felt very lost. I felt very sad and hopeless, because of personal things that were happening in my life."

"Instead of distracting myself, f**king random people and doing drugs and drinking my problems away, I chose the harder route, which was to not distract myself," the "Hustlers" actress added. "I was like, 'I'm not doing that. I'm going to go through the next however many months of s**t, pure s**t, awful, crying every day, but the necessary work.' "

Lili continued, "I've been through some s**t, the last year, a lot of loss I needed to learn self-love, basically. It's a very hard thing to do. How the f**k do you love yourself?" She went on to state that the filming of "Riverdale" made her feel like a "prisoner." She explained, "I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn't feel good."

